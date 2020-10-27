Open Menu

Race car driver sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $5M

Sellers bought the property for $3.4M in 2014

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 27, 2020 04:45 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Scott Sharp and 13209 Rolling Green Road (Getty, Realtor)

Scott Sharp and 13209 Rolling Green Road (Getty, Realtor)

A race car driver with his own team sold his North Palm Beach waterfront home for $5.3 million.

Scott R. and Bethany Sharp, who recently divorced, sold the home at 13209 Rolling Green Road to J. Eric Pike, according to records.

Scott Sharp, originally from Norwalk, Connecticut, is currently racing with Extreme Speed Motorsports, his own racing team. His first driver was former Patrón Spirits CEO Ed Brown who just sold his oceanfront Hillsboro Beach mansion for $16.5 million.

Sharp won his first championship in 1986 and has 43 wins and 101 podium appearances, according to driverdb.com.

Bethany Sharp is the founder of Lady Jetset, a Florida-based company that allows women to rent high-end clothing.

The two bought the 5,603-square-foot home for $3.4 million in 2014, the same year it was built, records show.

Paul Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the sellers in the most recent sale, and Peter B. Erdmann of Lost Tree Realty represented Pike.

It was listed in September for $5.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is on over an acre and sits along the Intracoastal Waterway. The property includes a pool, 132 feet of water frontage and a dock with a boat lift.

Pike is chairman, president and CEO of Pike Corp., a Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company that provides construction, repair and engineering services for distribution and transmission power lines and substations, according to its website.

Other recent sales in North Palm Beach include Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner flipping his North Palm Beach homes for more than $48 million, a former ambassador to Austria under President George W. Bush buying a North Palm Beach house for $6 million, and the CEO of Comcast selling his North Palm Beach condo for $5.5 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
North Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Russell Weiner with 12520 Seminole Beach Road and 12395 Banyan Road (Redfin)

Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M

Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M
From left: Chris Maling, Donald K. DeWoody Jr., David Maling, and Alfredo Sanchez

North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M

North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M
Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage,a nd Google Maps)

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M
12184 West End, North Palm Beach with Susan McCaw (Credit: Google Maps)

Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M

Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M
11050 Turtle Head Beach Road, North Palm Beach with Brian Roberts and Aileen Roberts of Comcast (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and K2 Realty Inc.)

Cutting the cord: Comcast CEO sells North Palm Beach condo for $6M

Cutting the cord: Comcast CEO sells North Palm Beach condo for $6M
Robert Leary and 980 E. End., North Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house

Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house
Paulo Bacchi and 4913 Fisher Island Drive (Artefacto, Realtor)

Artefacto owner sells Fisher Island pad for $7M

Artefacto owner sells Fisher Island pad for $7M
Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.