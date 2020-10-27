A race car driver with his own team sold his North Palm Beach waterfront home for $5.3 million.

Scott R. and Bethany Sharp, who recently divorced, sold the home at 13209 Rolling Green Road to J. Eric Pike, according to records.

Scott Sharp, originally from Norwalk, Connecticut, is currently racing with Extreme Speed Motorsports, his own racing team. His first driver was former Patrón Spirits CEO Ed Brown who just sold his oceanfront Hillsboro Beach mansion for $16.5 million.

Sharp won his first championship in 1986 and has 43 wins and 101 podium appearances, according to driverdb.com.

Bethany Sharp is the founder of Lady Jetset, a Florida-based company that allows women to rent high-end clothing.

The two bought the 5,603-square-foot home for $3.4 million in 2014, the same year it was built, records show.

Paul Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the sellers in the most recent sale, and Peter B. Erdmann of Lost Tree Realty represented Pike.

It was listed in September for $5.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is on over an acre and sits along the Intracoastal Waterway. The property includes a pool, 132 feet of water frontage and a dock with a boat lift.

Pike is chairman, president and CEO of Pike Corp., a Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company that provides construction, repair and engineering services for distribution and transmission power lines and substations, according to its website.

Other recent sales in North Palm Beach include Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner flipping his North Palm Beach homes for more than $48 million, a former ambassador to Austria under President George W. Bush buying a North Palm Beach house for $6 million, and the CEO of Comcast selling his North Palm Beach condo for $5.5 million.