The founder of a telecommunications software company sold his oceanfront Highland Beach mansion for $7.9 million.

Dragos Alexe and his wife, Susanne Kramer, sold the home at 3573 South Ocean Boulevard to 3573 S. Ocean Blvd. LLC, a Delaware company, property records show.

Alexe, who founded Matawan, New Jersey-based DAX Technologies in 1996, sold the company to United Kingdom firm Spirent Communications in 2014 for $37 million, according to Reuters.

The 6,788-square-foot home hit the market in 2017 for $11.8 million, according to Realtor.com. Premier Estate Properties represented the seller, and Keller Williams of Miami Beach Realty represented the buyer. It was most recently asking $8.5 million in May.

Alexe paid $4.7 million for the house in 2014, according to property records. It was built in 2001 and has six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

Earlier this year, Grafton Street Capital, led by Sean Posner and Jed Resnick, and Halstatt Real Estate Partners sold two townhouses they developed in Highland Beach for $6 million and $5.8 million.

Just down the road in Boca Raton, a financier couple recently paid $12 million for a spec mansion and a billionaire building supplies businesswoman bought a home for $15.9 million within the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club community.