Billionaire building supplier buys Boca Raton mansion for $16M

Nearly 10K sf waterfront mansion was built this year

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 30, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Maggie Hardy-Knox and 444 East Coconut Palm Road in Boca Raton (Photos via 84 Lumber and Royal Palm Properties)

Billionaire building supplies businesswoman Maggie Hardy-Knox bought a newly-built Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club mansion for $15.85 million.

Records show Hardy-Knox bought the house at 444 East Coconut Palm Road in Boca Raton from Bernard and Maggie Palmer.

The Palmers bought the property in 2018 for $4.6 million. That same year, they tore down the existing home and began building a new one, completing it this year, according to records. SRD Building Corp., a construction company that has built over 130 homes in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, built the house.

The house was listed in January at $16.5 million. David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Properties represented both sides of the deal.

The 9,735-square-foot waterfront mansion has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, two separate garages, a pool and a dock.

Hardy-Knox is currently the owner of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania-based 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Her father, Joseph A. Hardy III, founded both, in 1956 and 1970, respectively. Forbes pegs her net worth at $1.4 billion.

Among other recent Boca Raton sales, the owner of a European hotel chain bought a waterfront Boca Raton home for $5.5 million, the COO of a South Florida-based real estate investment firm sold his home for $5 million and a mansion in the Royal Yacht & Country Club sold for $9.4 million.





