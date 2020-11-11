Open Menu

CC Homes launches sales of luxury homes in Southwest Ranches

1-acre estates start at about $1M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 11, 2020 05:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jim Carr and Armando Codina, with a rendering of a home

CC Homes, led by Jim Carr and Armando Codina, launched sales of a luxury home community in Southwest Ranches.

The 42-home community, called Circle S Estates, will replace a 48-acre equestrian training and breeding farm in the western Broward County city. For more than 30 years, Betty and Ralph Sessa ran Circle S Farm, which at one point housed Kentucky Derby winner Spend A Buck, according to a press release.

CC Homes is set to close on the site at 15990 Griffin Road for a price “in the $12 million range” in about two weeks, Carr said. It’s been on and off the market since 2015.

Homes at Circle S Estates will range from $1.1 million to $1.3 million, plus more for options such as pools. They will each have five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, guest accommodations, and three-car garages. The single-story and two-story houses will have up to 7,207 square feet, with room for pools and outdoor kitchens.

Buyers will receive a complimentary Baptist Health digital health kit by TytoCare, plus unlimited virtual urgent care visits for a year, according to the release. CC Homes is partnering with Baptist Health to offer on-demand telemedicine to home buyers at its projects throughout Florida.

Since launching sales on Saturday, CC Homes entered into contracts to sell 12 homes, Carr said, citing increased demand for large, new homes in western Broward. Buyers will put down between 10 percent and 20 percent at contract. Carr said the firm is targeting “move-up” buyers from areas such as Weston, Davie and Pembroke Pines.

The estates will include the option for white ranch-inspired fences with stone balusters.

Carr said CC Homes will build the houses as the company sells them, and plans to start land development soon. Move-ins could begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Southwest Ranches, which is west of Cooper City, has been home to a number of professional athletes and celebrities.

Read more

Coral Gables-based CC Homes also has custom home communities in Miramar, Cooper City and at Downtown Doral. Carr said the company sold 62 houses during the first week of sales for Marbella, the Miramar community.

“There is a very short supply of new product in west Broward,” he said.





