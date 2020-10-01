Former NFL star wide receiver and Miami Dolphin Brandon Marshall sold his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Marshall and his wife, Michi Nogami-Marshall, sold the 14,318-square-foot mansion at 16710 Stratford Court for $4.25 million. The six-time Pro Bowler played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks over the course of his 13-year career in the NFL.

Luis Alvarez purchased the six-bedroom home inside Landmark Ranch Estates community, property records show.

Marshall acquired the home in 2010 for $4.15 million, the same year he joined the Dolphins. It was listed for $5.2 million in early 2019, and the asking price was reduced to $4.65 million in December.

Ben Moss and David Carrion-Levy of Compass brokered the deal.

The Southwest Ranches property features an entertainment wing with a theater, gym, oversized game room with a bar; a master suite with leather walls, a sports court, pool, and a bar with a suspended fish tank, according to the listing.

Marshall is also a co-host of “First Things First” on Fox Sports. He’s one of six players in NFL history to catch at least 100 passes in three consecutive seasons.

Moss, who heads Compass’ sports and entertainment division, was recently involved in the sales of three South Florida homes to current Miami Dolphins players Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa, Kyle Van Noy and Clayton Fejedelem.

Van Noy paid $2.6 million in May for a home also inside Landmark Ranch Estates.