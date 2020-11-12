Open Menu

Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore

Ritz-Carlton South Beach secured $230M refi

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 12, 2020 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Diego Lowenstein, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Paul Kanavos, and Ronny Ben Josef, with The The Sagamore (Credit: The Sagamore Hotel)

Diego Lowenstein, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Paul Kanavos, and Ronny Ben Josef, with The Sagamore (Credit: The Sagamore Hotel)

The three families that own Ritz-Carlton hotels in South Beach and Bal Harbour, as well as the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, merged ownership of their properties.

The Ben-Josef Group, which owns the Sagamore, and partners Flag Luxury Group and Lionstone Group, which own the two Ritz-Carltons, secured a joint merger, and could bring the Sagamore under the Ritz-Carlton flag, said Diego Lowenstein, Lionstone Group CEO.

At the same time, Lionstone and Flag closed on a $230 million refinance of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach at 1 Lincoln Road, Lowenstein told The Real Deal. The lender is Deutsche Bank and BHI USA (Bank Hapoalim).

The hotels are all oceanfront. Together, the three properties total more than 600 hotel rooms. The Ben-Josef, Kanavos and Lowenstein families will co-manage the new joint venture. The three hotels reopened in July, and a $90 million renovation of the Ritz South Beach was completed in February.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour (Credit: Flag Luxury Group LLC)

The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour (Credit: Flag Luxury Group LLC)

The Sagamore, at 1671 Collins Avenue, and the Ritz South Beach are next to each other.

The families’ ties go back decades. Principals Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos of Flag Luxury Group and Ronny Ben-Josef have known each other since high school. Lowenstein said that Lionstone and Flag had looked at acquiring the Sagamore “several times over the past decade” and began talks with the Ben-Josef family earlier this year, prior to the pandemic.

“From an asset standpoint and an economic standpoint, it made all the sense in the world,” Lowenstein said.

His family has owned The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach since the early 1970s. The Ben-Josef Group partnered with InSite Group to acquire the Sagamore in 2016 for $63 million, and InSite Group later sold its position in the property, according to its website.

Lowenstein said the new joint venture ownership is planning a full renovation of the Sagamore, keeping its focus on art. It’s expected to be completed in 2022, and will be managed as part of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

“We’re keeping a lot of the legacy of the Sagamore intact,” Lowenstein said, adding that the families plan to hold onto the properties for generations. “Unlike many other hotels that have traded and flipped over the years, we’re very much generationally minded.”

The hotel market nationwide has struggled throughout the pandemic, as international and domestic travel remains low. A number of properties have closed or are in the foreclosure process. Lowenstein said there are “tremendous opportunities” to acquire more hotels due to the pandemic.

But he is also optimistic about the hospitality market recovering in Miami, pointing to an increase in travelers to warmer climates.

“December and the early months of 2021 look very promising,” he said.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourHotelsLionstone Groupmiami beachSagamore

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sarah and Austin Harrelson & Alexander Kaushansky, with 4955 Lakeview Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

    Cultured Magazine founder sells Miami Beach home for $5M

    Cultured Magazine founder sells Miami Beach home for $5M
    Dina Goldentayer, Ryan Cohen and the Bal Bay Drive home (Credit: Kris Tamburello/Douglas Elliman)

    Lawsuit alleges Harding Realty cut out of $24M Bal Harbour sale, reveals Chewy founder as alleged buyer

    Lawsuit alleges Harding Realty cut out of $24M Bal Harbour sale, reveals Chewy founder as alleged buyer
    Map of weekly condo sales and Solimar Condo (Credit: Google Maps)

    Weekly condo sales dip in first week of November

    Weekly condo sales dip in first week of November
    Joshua W. Maes and 440 Dilido Drive (Linkedin, Luxe Living Realty)

    Data center executive buys Venetian Islands mansion for $10M

    Data center executive buys Venetian Islands mansion for $10M
    A renderings of the Shops at Sunset Place project and a rendering of the Surfside Town Center project

    Voters decide South Miami, Surfside and Bal Harbour real estate referendums

    Voters decide South Miami, Surfside and Bal Harbour real estate referendums
    David Martin and a rendering of the project

    Voters reject Terra’s proposal to redevelop Miami Beach Marina with condo tower

    Voters reject Terra’s proposal to redevelop Miami Beach Marina with condo tower
    Rendering of new Wolfsonian-FIU Museum by Zyscovich Architects

    Miami Beach voters overwhelmingly approve Wolfsonian-FIU expansion

    Miami Beach voters overwhelmingly approve Wolfsonian-FIU expansion
    2201 Sunset Drive and David Grutman (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman sells Miami Beach home for $8M

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman sells Miami Beach home for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.