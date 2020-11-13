Open Menu

Embattled Sixty Sixty condo-hotel’s units in Miami Beach sell for $15M

Building was at center of contentious foreclosure litigation

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 13, 2020 02:30 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Victor Ballestas and 6060 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Victor Ballestas and 6060 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Integra intends to buy all 82 units of a Miami Beach condo-hotel that was once the subject of a fierce foreclosure battle, already spending $15 million for about 80 units.

Miami-based Integra has partnered with Sagar Desai, principal of Miami-based Activate Hospitality, to put together a business plan for the Sixty Sixty hotel at 6060 Indian Creek Drive, principal Victor Ballestas told The Real Deal.

The partnership is still deciding if the hotel will partner with a brand to make improvements to the building, Ballestas said. He hopes to complete improvements in the next nine months for a relaunch next season.

Among its purchases, Integra just closed on an $11.5 million purchase of 65 units from companies affiliated with Port Orange-based The Schecher Group, records show. Integra also paid $50,000, each, for three units owned by Setter LLC, managed by Alan Lieberman. It also bought a unit from Oded Tabachnik of Encino, California, for $70,000.

Schecher Group is led by Richard Schecher Sr. and Jr. In 2018, Schecher prevailed in a foreclosure lawsuit against dozens of unit owners in the Sixty Sixty. Schecher had alleged the owners failed to pay about $9.4 million in assessments. Unit owners accused Schecher of a hostile takeover of the condo-hotel.

Richard Schecher Sr. appears to have stepped away from the business, becoming an ordained minister in the Universal Life Church in May, according to his website.

Integra has been busy in South Florida. The company recently secured approval from Monroe County for a 280-unit development on Stock Island near Key West. Integra and a partner also plan to invest $58 million to develop a 13-story, 271-unit affordable senior housing project in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Julian Johnston and Nelson Gonzalez with the property (Credit: Paul Stoppi)

    Developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands spec manse for record $3,100 psf

    Developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands spec manse for record $3,100 psf
    Diego Lowenstein, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Paul Kanavos, and Ronny Ben Josef, with The The Sagamore (Credit: The Sagamore Hotel)

    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore

    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore
    Sarah and Austin Harrelson & Alexander Kaushansky, with 4955 Lakeview Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

    Cultured Magazine founder sells Miami Beach home for $5M

    Cultured Magazine founder sells Miami Beach home for $5M
    Map of weekly condo sales and Solimar Condo (Credit: Google Maps)

    Weekly condo sales dip in first week of November

    Weekly condo sales dip in first week of November
    Joshua W. Maes and 440 Dilido Drive (Linkedin, Luxe Living Realty)

    Data center executive buys Venetian Islands mansion for $10M

    Data center executive buys Venetian Islands mansion for $10M
    David Martin and a rendering of the project

    Voters reject Terra’s proposal to redevelop Miami Beach Marina with condo tower

    Voters reject Terra’s proposal to redevelop Miami Beach Marina with condo tower
    Rendering of new Wolfsonian-FIU Museum by Zyscovich Architects

    Miami Beach voters overwhelmingly approve Wolfsonian-FIU expansion

    Miami Beach voters overwhelmingly approve Wolfsonian-FIU expansion
    2201 Sunset Drive and David Grutman (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman sells Miami Beach home for $8M

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman sells Miami Beach home for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.