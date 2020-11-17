<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales declined while closed dollar volume slightly increased last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 115 condos sold for $52.8 million last week. The previous week, 123 condos sold for $50.9 million.

Condos last week sold for an average price of about $459,000 or $315 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit TS-01 at Akoya in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $4.1 million, or $1,214 per square foot, after 416 days on the market. Adam Redolfi represented the seller while Liz Hogan represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 1801 at the Blue Diamond. The Miami Beach condo sold for $2 million, or $1,010 per square foot, after 41 days on the market. Enilda Rubin represented the seller and Elise Roberts-Messing represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16.

Most expensive

Akoya #TS-01 | 416 days on market | $4.1M | $1,214 psf | Listing agent: Adam Redolfi | Buyer’s agent: Liz Hogan

Least expensive

Bristol Tower #3405 | 55 days on market | $1M | $454 psf | Listing agent: Liz Hogan | Buyer’s agent: Oscar Teran

Most days on market

Trump Towers #2406 | 834 days on market | $1.2M | $469 psf | Listing agent: Marco Cunha | Buyer’s agent: Bento Queiroz

Fewest days on market

900 Biscayne Bay #3406 | 29 days on market | $1.4M | $648 psf | Listing agent: Arman Amirianfar | Buyer’s agent: James Basilio