Weekly condo sales dip in first week of November

Top 10 sales ranged from $970K to $3.8M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 10, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume fell last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 123 condos sold for $50.9 million last week, down from 177 units that sold for $63.1 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $414,000 or $321 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1102 at Solimar Condo in Surfside. The unit sold for $3.8 million, or $603 per square foot, after 509 days on the market. Alyssa Jansheski represented the buyer and the seller.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 2703 at Porto Vita. The Aventura condo sold for $2.2 million, or $635 per square foot, after 284 days on the market. Karen Matluck represented both parties in the deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

Most expensive

Solimar Condo #1102 | 509 days on market | $3.8M | $603 psf | Listing agent: Alyssa Jansheski | Buyer’s agent: Alyssa Jansheski

Least expensive

Asia Brickell Key #3302 | 35 days on market | $970K | $617 psf | Listing agent: Philippe Diener | Buyer’s agent: Martha Dajer

Most days on market

Solimar Condo #1102 | 509 days on market | $3.8M | $603 psf | Listing agent: Alyssa Jansheski | Buyer’s agent: Alyssa Jansheski

Fewest days on market

Murano Grande #1410 | 9 days on market | $1.4M | $904 psf | Listing agent: Jennifer Brilliant | Buyer’s agent: Matthew Crane





