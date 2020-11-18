Open Menu

Aventura office condo owners allege construction defects at Beacon Tower

Defendant is tied to H&M Development

Nov.November 18, 2020 10:30 AM
By Wade Millward
20200 West Dixie Highway, Miami with Harry Dornbusch and Dr. Joshua Lampert (Google Maps)

20200 West Dixie Highway, Miami with developer Harry Dornbusch and Dr. Joshua Lampert, president of the Beacon Tower of Aventura Commercial Condominium Association (Google Maps)

The association for a 12-story office condo tower near Aventura accuses developer H&M Development of shoddy construction.

The Beacon Tower of Aventura Commercial Condominium Association is suing the developer of the building at 20200 West Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, according to documents filed last week.

The association includes president Dr. Joshua Lampert, a plastic surgeon who runs his business in the tower; vice president Freddy Boulton; and treasurer Joaquim Cavalgnac, according to records. The tower, built in 2016, houses eight 141-square-foot office retail units, according to the lawsuit.

The condo association does not cite an exact dollar amount that it is seeking, but repairs made so far total more than $100,000, according to the lawsuit.

The defendant, Beacon Tower of Aventura, is managed by H&M, which is based at the Beacon Tower, and is led by Harry Dornbusch. H&M is also the developer of Beacon Hallandale at 800 Southeast Fourth Avenue.

Representatives of H&M did not return a request for comment. The association’s lawyer, Carolina Sznajderman Sheir of Eisinger Law firm, also did not return a request for comment.

According to the suit, alleged defects include non-functioning light fixtures, ponding water and biological growth throughout the cooling tower basin, corrosion on multiple piping supports, missing fire sealant around door frames, broken glass panels and water ponding in the garage due to improperly sloped concrete slabs.

Other major tenants in the building include Brokers LLC, Edward Jones and Epelboim Development Group LLC, according to an online listing. A penthouse office-condo is listed for sale for $895,000, or about $584 a square foot. Available office space can be leased for between $40 per square foot and $45 per square foot, according to a separate online listing.

Other recent lawsuits alleging shoddy construction include a $10 million lawsuit over Terrazas Riverpark Village along the Miami River; a suit citing alleged defects at Faena House condo in Miami Beach; and a suit alleging defects at condo development Glass in South Beach.





    Tags
    aventuraconstruction defectslawsuitsoffice market

