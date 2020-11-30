









Fortune International Group and Château Group unveiled photos of the recently completed Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach.

The luxury condo tower, which opened in February, has recorded more than $500 million in closed sales and is more than 85% sold, according to a press release.

The 52-story, 209-unit tower at 15701 Collins Avenue was designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica with interiors by Florentine architect Michele Bönan.

Buyers include Chilean soccer player Alexis Sánchez, who paid $2.45 million for a unit in April.

The two developers paid off their $212 million construction loan for the building in April.