Inside look at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles: PHOTOS

209-unit tower is more than 85% sold

Miami
Nov.November 30, 2020 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Fortune International Group and Château Group unveiled photos of the recently completed Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach.

The luxury condo tower, which opened in February, has recorded more than $500 million in closed sales and is more than 85% sold, according to a press release.

The 52-story, 209-unit tower at 15701 Collins Avenue was designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica with interiors by Florentine architect Michele Bönan.

Buyers include Chilean soccer player Alexis Sánchez, who paid $2.45 million for a unit in April.

The two developers paid off their $212 million construction loan for the building in April.





    Fortune International Groupritz carltonsunny isles beach

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.