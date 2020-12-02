Jerry Bruckheimer is looking to part ways with his Miami Beach penthouse.

The famed producer known for TV hits like “CSI: Miami,” and for movie blockbusters like the “Bad Boys” franchises, “Top Gun,” “Armageddon,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” listed the unit for $16.5 million.

Bruckheimer and his wife, Linda, paid $12.7 million for the combined penthouse at Il Villaggio, at 1455 Ocean Drive, in 2005. The three-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot condo includes an 8,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with a plunge pool, sun deck and summer kitchen.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman has the listing, which was first reported by Variety. The South Beach unit features a home office and bar and was designed by the late Andrée Putman, a French interior and product designer.

Il Villaggio was also home to Jose Bastón, who is married to “Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria. Last year, Bastón, a media mogul, sold his unit for nearly $9 million.

Brazilian billionaire developer Jose Isaac Peres of Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management completed Il Villaggio in 1998. He’s now working on two condo developments in Miami Beach.