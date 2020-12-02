Open Menu

Jerry Bruckheimer lists Miami Beach penthouse for $17M

“CSI” and “Bad Boys” producer paid $13M for the condo in 2005

Miami /
Dec.December 02, 2020 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jerry Bruckheimer and his penthouse (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Jerry Bruckheimer is looking to part ways with his Miami Beach penthouse.

The famed producer known for TV hits like “CSI: Miami,” and for movie blockbusters like the “Bad Boys” franchises, “Top Gun,” “Armageddon,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” listed the unit for $16.5 million.

Bruckheimer and his wife, Linda, paid $12.7 million for the combined penthouse at Il Villaggio, at 1455 Ocean Drive, in 2005. The three-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot condo includes an 8,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with a plunge pool, sun deck and summer kitchen.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman has the listing, which was first reported by Variety. The South Beach unit features a home office and bar and was designed by the late Andrée Putman, a French interior and product designer.

Il Villaggio was also home to Jose Bastón, who is married to “Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria. Last year, Bastón, a media mogul, sold his unit for nearly $9 million.

Brazilian billionaire developer Jose Isaac Peres of Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management completed Il Villaggio in 1998. He’s now working on two condo developments in Miami Beach.





