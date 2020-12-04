Open Menu

Alta Developers begins closings at Quadro at Design District

Units start at about $300K

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami's Quadro in the Design District (Quadro Residences)

Miami’s Quadro in the Design District (Quadro Residences)

A year after completing a residential project near the Miami Design District, Alta Developers started recording closings at Quadro.

The firm, led by principal and CEO Raimundo Onetto, originally planned the 198-unit, 12-story development as a rental tower, then changed course and launched sales earlier this year as a condo project offering long-term and short-term leases. Plans for the building at 3900 Biscayne Boulevard were first announced in 2016.

Onetto said in a press release that the move-in ready units are “incredibly desirable” and offer flexibility with length of lease “in these uncertain times.” Buyers can purchase units furnished with amenities for short-term renters.

Projects with short-term rental options such as YotelPad and Natiivo Miami are not yet completed.

Units at Quadro start at $300,000 and include studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 548 square feet to 1,280 square feet. The two-tower project connects at the shared sixth-floor amenity level that features a pool deck with views of Biscayne Bay and the Design District.

Fortune International Group’s Fortune Development Sales is handling sales of the project. Last month, Quadro announced that it secured New York registration to market and sell units in New York.

Behar Font & Partners designed Quadro at Design District. Alta also included more than 500 art pieces and installations created by artist Francisco Del Rio. The building has more than 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Interlude Home is leasing nearly 4,000 square feet. The Comras Co. is handling retail leasing.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketDesign Districtrental market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Major Food Group's Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)

    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami

    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami
    Richard Swerdlow and Bruce Goldstein 

    Betting on distress: Bulk condo website launches, aimed at investors

    Betting on distress: Bulk condo website launches, aimed at investors
    Nick Pérez and Solemar (Courtesy of Related)

    Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016

    Related Group launches sales of first SoFla condo project since 2016
    Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

    The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

    The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
    From left: Henry Torres, Jorge Perez, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Gil Dezer and Joseph Kavana (iStock)

    “Anything and everything is negotiable”: Incentives for condo buyers mount in Miami

    “Anything and everything is negotiable”: Incentives for condo buyers mount in Miami
    Stefano Ricci, Joe Sitt and 118-120 Northeast 39th Street (Getty, Thor, Google Maps)

    Thor Equities sues to evict Stefano Ricci from Miami Design District

    Thor Equities sues to evict Stefano Ricci from Miami Design District
    (iStock)

    A buyer’s market: Condo supply soars in downtown Miami

    A buyer’s market: Condo supply soars in downtown Miami
    Judge gives Regalia developer A year to sell remaining units

    Bankruptcy judge gives Regalia developer a year to sell PH and beach house

    Bankruptcy judge gives Regalia developer a year to sell PH and beach house
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.