Open Menu

Family of former Florida House speaker sells Miami Lakes warehouse to cigar company

Buyer J. Cortes acquired Oliva Cigar Company in 2016

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 09:45 AM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
13955 Northwest 60th Avenue, Miami Lakes with (from left) Jose Oliva, Oliva Cigar Compant's Cory Bappert and J. Cortes Cigars' Frederik Vandermarliere (Google Maps, Twitter, YouTube/OlivaCigars and J. Cortes)

13955 Northwest 60th Avenue, Miami Lakes with (from left) Jose Oliva, Oliva Cigar Compant’s Cory Bappert and J. Cortes Cigars’ Frederik Vandermarliere (Google Maps, Twitter, YouTube/OlivaCigars and J. Cortes)

The family of the previous speaker of Florida’s House of Representatives sold a Miami Lakes warehouse for $6 million to the owner of their cigar business.

The Oliva family, which includes Republican politician and former CEO Jose Oliva, sold the warehouse at 13955 Northwest 60th Avenue to Fumoir Real Estate, whose leadership includes Oliva Cigar Company CEO Cory Bappert and Frederik Vandermarliere, CEO of Belgium-based J. Cortes Cigars. (Fumoir is French for “smoking room.”)

J. Cortes acquired the Oliva Cigar Company in 2016, but the Oliva family held onto the tobacco growing operation, according to a J. Cortes press release. In February of this year, the Oliva family sold their leaf operations and tobacco farms in Nicaragua to J. Cortes.

The Oliva family bought the Miami Lakes warehouse in 2011 for $2.1 million, property records show. The 40,000-square-foot warehouse was listed in July for $6.3 million, according to online marketing materials.

The warehouse was built in 1964 and features seven loading docks and 18.5-foot-high ceilings. It sits on a 2.6-acre property.

Family patriarch Gilberto Oliva Sr., who founded the company, died in 2017 at age 86.

Jose Oliva was elected to the Florida House in 2011, and became House speaker in 2018. Bappert replaced Jose Oliva as CEO of Oliva Cigar Company in 2018. Jose Oliva’s House term ended in November.

Last month, a medical device manufacturer paid $15 million for a 156,000-square-foot industrial building also in Miami Lakes, and in July, Brookfield Property Partners paid more than $22 million for a warehouse at 14100 Northwest 60th Avenue, near the Oliva property.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial marketmiami lakes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shlomo Khoudari and Justin Bennett with 3141 Southwest 10th Street in Pompano (Google Maps)

    Shifting gears: Elion Partners pays $12M for Pompano Beach auto parts distribution center

    Shifting gears: Elion Partners pays $12M for Pompano Beach auto parts distribution center
    Frank Trelles and 5980 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes (Credit: Google Maps)

    From underwear to surgical masks: Isaco sells Miami Lakes warehouse for $15M

    From underwear to surgical masks: Isaco sells Miami Lakes warehouse for $15M
    1910 Northwest 97th Avenue, Doral and GLP's Alan Yang (Google Maps)

    GCP pays $16M for Doral warehouse

    GCP pays $16M for Doral warehouse
    PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler (left) and Bridge CEO Steve Poulos with a rendering of the cold storage facility  (Photos via PGIM; Bridge; Ware Malcolm)

    JV developing Hialeah spec cold storage facility lands $67M construction loan

    JV developing Hialeah spec cold storage facility lands $67M construction loan
    Rich Hume and Joseph Badia with 2200 Northwest 112th Avenue in Sweetwater (Google Maps; Tech Data; Twitter/BadiaSpices)

    Adding flavor: Badia Spices pays $44M for Sweetwater warehouse

    Adding flavor: Badia Spices pays $44M for Sweetwater warehouse
    Clockwise from top left: 1801 NW 82nd Ave, Miami; 6600 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton; 501 103rd Avenue, Royal Palm Beach; 3423 McIntosh Road, Hollywood (Google Maps)

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3
    Itai Kathein and Jay Adair with the distribution center on the property (Credit: Google Maps)

    Sold! Online auto auctioneer pays $35M for Homestead land

    Sold! Online auto auctioneer pays $35M for Homestead land
    Mayor Bud Scholl and EverWest CEO Rick Stone with 1101 East 33rd Street, Hialeah (City of Sunny Isles Beach, EverWest)

    Sunny Isles mayor sells Hialeah warehouse for $13M

    Sunny Isles mayor sells Hialeah warehouse for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.