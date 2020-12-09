Open Menu

Dezer, Related Group team up on waterfront Hillsboro Beach project

Dezer said the partnership plans to work with a luxury brand on the development

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Jon Paul Pérez, Gil Dezer and Matt Allen with an aerial view of 1174-1185 Hillsboro Mile (Google Maps)

From left: Jon Paul Pérez, Gil Dezer and Matt Allen with an aerial view of 1174-1185 Hillsboro Mile (Google Maps)

Gil Dezer’s Dezer Development is partnering with the Related Group to develop on an Intracoastal-to-ocean property in Hillsboro Beach.

Dezer sold the 12-parcel assemblage to Hillsboro Mile Property Owner LLC, a 50-50 partnership between Dezer and Related, for $30 million, according to Dezer and property records. Dezer told The Real Deal he plans to work with a luxury brand on the development.

The Related-Dezer entity closed on the roughly 12-acre property at 1174-1185 Hillsboro Mile, which includes lots fronting the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. It financed the purchase with a $26 million loan from Bank OZK, records show.

Dezer acquired the assemblage out of bankruptcy for $28.5 million in 2016. Homebuilder John Kennelly previously owned the property, which is zoned for up to 168 residential units.

“I bought that property in three days by seeing it on Google Earth,” Dezer said. “I knew it was a good deal, but I didn’t know what we were going to do with it at that time.

Dezer said it’s yet to be determined what the developers will build on the site. He previously sought increased density and height up to 30 stories for the development site, but the city preferred a less aggressive approach.

Read more

Related has been expanding outside of Miami-Dade County. In September, the company launched sales of Solemar, a luxury condo building in Pompano Beach.

Dezer, who developed the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, has been busy working on plans for his Intracoastal Mall redevelopment. Dezer Development recently secured approval from the North Miami Beach City Commission that will allow the firm to move forward with its $1.5 billion mixed-use project.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Dezer developmenthillsboro beachrelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Longtime executive Carlos Rosso leaves Related Group (Getty)

    Carlos Rosso parts ways with Related Group

    Carlos Rosso parts ways with Related Group
    Gil Dezer and Intracoastal Mall rendering

    Third time’s the charm: North Miami Beach approves $1.5B Dezer project

    Third time’s the charm: North Miami Beach approves $1.5B Dezer project
    Gil Dezer and Mayor Anthony DeFillipo with a rendering of Intracoastal Mall (TAMZ, Twitter)

    Do over: North Miami Beach to re-vote on Dezer’s plan to redevelop Intracoastal Mall

    Do over: North Miami Beach to re-vote on Dezer’s plan to redevelop Intracoastal Mall
    Placeholder image

    Miami board approves plans for Related, Crescent Heights towers and rejects Melo’s proposal

    Miami board approves plans for Related, Crescent Heights towers and rejects Melo’s proposal
    A rendering of the project with developer Gil Dezer

    Dezer’s mega development project gets key approval

    Dezer’s mega development project gets key approval
    Jon Paul Perez and Russell Galbut with renderings of the projects

    Related, Crescent Heights and Melo Group seek approval for Miami projects

    Related, Crescent Heights and Melo Group seek approval for Miami projects
    Ed Brown & 1115 Hillsboro Mile (Credit: Google Maps and Rick Dole/Getty Images)

    Former Patrón Spirits CEO sells Hillsboro Beach mansion at loss, for $17M

    Former Patrón Spirits CEO sells Hillsboro Beach mansion at loss, for $17M
    Domio Wynwood, Gustavo Miculitzki, and Jon Paul Pérez (Credit: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images)

    Related lists Domio Wynwood apartment-hotel for sale with whisper price of $90M

    Related lists Domio Wynwood apartment-hotel for sale with whisper price of $90M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.