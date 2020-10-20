Ed Brown, former Patrón Spirits CEO, sold his oceanfront Hillsboro Beach mansion at a loss, for $16.5 million.

Brown and his wife, Ashley, sold their home at 1115 Hillsboro Mile to James R. Lambert, a trustee of the 1115 Hillsboro Mile Trust, according to records.

Luxury spec home developer Mark Timothy built the home in 2017, the same year the Browns bought it for $20 million.

Jack Elkins with William Raveis Real Estate handled the sale of the 12,562-square-foot mansion, which sits on an acre of land.

The Browns aimed high with their initial listing, putting the property on the market in February 2019 for $27 million. In January, the asking price dropped to $26 million, and eventually fell to $23 million.

The two-story house has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms — including two master baths — and two half-bathrooms.

The mansion is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and has direct access to the beach on one side and a private dock with a boat lift on the other.

Brown stepped down as the CEO of Patron Spirits in 2018, after holding the position for 18 years. Brown, a former racecar driver, was announced as the executive director of Surterra Wellness, an Atlanta-based health and wellness company, in 2019.

Hillsboro Beach mansions have sold for big price tags this year. The president and CEO of Link’s Snacks, maker of Jack Link’s beef jerky, sold his Hillsboro Beach mansion for $12.5 million and a 14,758-square-foot mansion sold for $18 million.