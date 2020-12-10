Open Menu

RE/MAX Advance Realty acquires Florida Keys brokerage

Acquisition adds two offices in Key Largo and Key West, with 17 agents

Miami /
Dec.December 10, 2020 01:35 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Curtis Skomp and Anthony Askowitz with 98800 Overseas Highway, Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street, Key West (RE/MAX)

Curtis Skomp and Anthony Askowitz with 98800 Overseas Highway, Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street, Key West (RE/MAX)

Miami’s RE/MAX Advance Realty acquired RE/MAX All Keys Real Estate, adding offices in Key Largo and Key West.

The deal marks the largest in the company’s history, and will make it the only RE/MAX office servicing the entire Florida Keys, according to a press release.

RE/MAX Advance Realty, with offices in South Miami, Kendall, and North Miami, will create its fourth and fifth branches in the Keys at 98800 Overseas Highway in Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street in Key West. The company will be adding 17 new agents, increasing its total to 172.

The Keys offices will continue to do business under the All Keys Real Estate brand, led by All Keys co-broker/owner Curtis Skomp and RE/MAX Advance co-broker/owner Anthony Askowitz, according to the release.

“Miami and the Florida Keys have always enjoyed a close and symbiotic relationship, making this a fitting strategic decision for our rapidly growing company,” Askowitz said in a statement. “From a real estate standpoint, Miami residents are among the most active purchasers of second, investment, and vacation homes in the Keys.”

The acquisition marks the company’s third expansion this year. In May, it purchased RE/MAX Oceanside in North Miami. And in September, it hired an Orlando agent that provided multiple listing service access to that city and allowed agents practicing in Orlando to also join the office, according to the release.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesflorida keysre/max

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Richr Founder and CEO Glenn Orgin

    Home listings startup Richr launches title and insurance services

    Home listings startup Richr launches title and insurance services
    Lourdes Alatriste

    Lourdes Alatriste leaves Engel & Völkers to join Douglas Elliman

    Lourdes Alatriste leaves Engel & Völkers to join Douglas Elliman
    ShareMD's John Bardis and Real Capital Partners' Otto Travieso with 7400 Southwest 87th Avenue, Miami (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Miami commercial brokerage alleges it was stiffed on medical office commission

    Miami commercial brokerage alleges it was stiffed on medical office commission
    Ron Shuffield and Alirio Torrealba with a rendering of Biltmore Row (EWM, Twitter/MG)

    EWM takes over sales of MG Developer’s Biltmore Square townhomes in Coral Gables

    EWM takes over sales of MG Developer’s Biltmore Square townhomes in Coral Gables
     Stefano Santoro, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo (Apex)

    Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets

    Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets
    Victor Ballestas and Wrecker’s Cay

    Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys

    Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
    100 Las Olas & Pietro Belmonte, Marc Brandt, Gigi Giusti

    Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties

    Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties
    Sofia Joelsson and Lee Ann Edwards

    Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more

    Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.