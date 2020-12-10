Miami’s RE/MAX Advance Realty acquired RE/MAX All Keys Real Estate, adding offices in Key Largo and Key West.

The deal marks the largest in the company’s history, and will make it the only RE/MAX office servicing the entire Florida Keys, according to a press release.

RE/MAX Advance Realty, with offices in South Miami, Kendall, and North Miami, will create its fourth and fifth branches in the Keys at 98800 Overseas Highway in Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street in Key West. The company will be adding 17 new agents, increasing its total to 172.

The Keys offices will continue to do business under the All Keys Real Estate brand, led by All Keys co-broker/owner Curtis Skomp and RE/MAX Advance co-broker/owner Anthony Askowitz, according to the release.

“Miami and the Florida Keys have always enjoyed a close and symbiotic relationship, making this a fitting strategic decision for our rapidly growing company,” Askowitz said in a statement. “From a real estate standpoint, Miami residents are among the most active purchasers of second, investment, and vacation homes in the Keys.”

The acquisition marks the company’s third expansion this year. In May, it purchased RE/MAX Oceanside in North Miami. And in September, it hired an Orlando agent that provided multiple listing service access to that city and allowed agents practicing in Orlando to also join the office, according to the release.