Condo sales and closed dollar volume fell last week in Miami-Dade County, despite a pricey sale at the top: a $35 million closing at Faena House.

A total of 137 condos sold for $90 million last week, down from the 186 condos that sold the previous week for $116 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $657,000, or $324 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for a penthouse at Faena House in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $35 million, or $4,702 per square foot, after only one day on the Multiple Listing Service. Oren Alexander represented both parties in the deal.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 4901 at Jade Signature. It sold for $6.6 million, or $1,513 per square foot, after 362 days on the market. Sandra Chartouni represented the seller and Saddy Delgado represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

Most expensive

Faena House PH A | 1 day on market | $35M | $4,702 psf | Listing agent: Oren Alexander | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Least expensive

Trump Tower II 3903 | 441 days on market | $950K | $484 psf | Listing agent: Cassio Faccin | Buyer’s agent: Felipe Viel

Most days on market

St Regis 1403N | 711 days on market | $4.2M | $1,342 psf | Listing agent: Zunilda Conforte | Buyer’s agent: Sergio Balinotti

Fewest days on market

