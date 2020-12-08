Open Menu

Condo sales rebound in Miami-Dade after Thanksgiving

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.8M to $20M

Dec.December 08, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume rebounded in Miami-Dade County after dropping during Thanksgiving week.

A total of 186 condos sold for $116 million last week, up significantly from the 88 condos that sold the previous week for $39 million.

Condos sold for an average price of about $443,000, or $345 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for penthouse 7292 at Oceanside V on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $20 million, or $3,241 per square foot after 361 days on the market. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Oliver Lloyd represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 5A at Faena House. It sold for $11.5 million, or $2,431 per square foot, after 750 days on the market. Oren Alexander represented both sides in the deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Most expensive
Oceanside V Fisher Island PH 7292 | 361 days on market | $20M | $3,241 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Oliver Lloyd

Least expensive
Kenilworth 1004 | 232 days on market | $1.8M | $673 psf | Listing agent: Adam Bursztein | Buyer’s agent: Jose Munoz

Most days on market
Faena House 5A | 750 days on market | $11.5M | $2,431 psf | Listing agent: Oren Alexander | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Fewest days on market
Grovenor House 2804 | 15 days on market | $2.65M | $1,004 psf | Listing agent: Carole Smith | Buyer’s agent: Mauricio Rojas





