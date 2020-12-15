Open Menu

Rosemurgy sells Pompano Beach shopping center for $10M

Seller paid $3M for the property in 2014, built the retail center in 2015

Miami
Dec.December 15, 2020 06:00 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Alex Rosemurgy and 2350 to 2390 North Federal Highway (Twitter, Google Maps)

Rosemurgy Properties sold a Pompano Beach shopping center for $10.1 million.

A company managed by Nicolas and Isabella Mattos — the children of Carlos Mattos, founder of car importer Hyundai Colombia Automotriz — bought the retail center at 2350 to 2390 North Federal Highway, according to a press release. The buying entity is also managed by attorney Richard G. Toledo.

The 13,500-square-foot shopping center, called The 23Hundred, was developed in 2015 and includes tenants Chipotle, Pei Wei, Jersey Mikes, Smoothie King and Supercuts, according to the release.

Adam Gutin and Brian Hickey of Nason Yeager represented Rosemurgy Properties. Patrick Nutt of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the buyers.

Rosemurgy Properties bought the property in a $2.5 million deal in 2014, according to records.

Rosemurgy, based in Boca Raton and led by Alex Rosemurgy II, is a partner on a proposed 124-unit, mid-rise apartment complex in Lake Worth Beach, as well as a three-story self-storage and retail center in northern Boca Raton.

In November, the Mattos family expanded its South Florida holdings by buying a shopping center in Weston for $20.45 million.

Earlier this year, the Mattos family bought an assemblage in Hialeah for $8 million.

Carlos Mattos is also partnering with Swire on a 100,000-square-foot-plus expansion at Brickell City Centre, which would include a 54-story, 588-unit residential tower, another 62-story, 384-unit residential tower, commercial space and parking.

Other recent retail center sales in South Florida include a Parkland couple buying a Tamarac shopping center for $6.5 million, and Seritage selling a 108,000-square-foot shopping center formerly anchored by Kmart in Hialeah for $21 million.





