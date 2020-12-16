Open Menu

Miami Gardens warehouse sells for $6M

Seller bought the warehouse for $4M in 2006

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2020 06:00 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
16215 Northwest 15th Avenue, Miami Gardens (Google Maps)

The owner of a manufacturer of plastic bins and steel shelving bought a Miami Gardens warehouse for $6 million.

Larry Groll, owner of Miami-based Quantum Storage Systems, bought the 64,000-square-foot warehouse at 16215 Northwest 15th Avenue inside Sunshine State Industrial Park, according to a press release.

The seller was Custom Stainless Steel Equipment, which used the building for manufacturing, according to the release. Custom Stainless plans to expand to a larger facility on Florida’s West Coast.

Custom Stainless bought the building in 2006 for $4.1 million, according to records. It was built in 1968. Custom Stainless is led by Antonio D. Carnero.

Edison Vasquez, Patrick McBride, Ed Redlich and Chris Spear of ComReal brokered the sale. The property had a $7 million asking price, according to an online listing.

Earlier this year, ComReal’s industrial team landed two leases at 1120 Northwest 165th Street inside the industrial park, and sold the 31,000-square-foot warehouse at 1585 Northwest 163rd Street, also in the park, for $2.8 million.

Other recent industrial sales in the area include Miami-based Midtown Capital Partners buying an industrial property in Opa-locka for $11 million, and the family of a previous speaker of Florida’s House of Representatives selling a Miami Lakes warehouse for $6 million.





    Tags
    industrial marketmiami gardens

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.