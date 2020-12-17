West Palm Beach multifamily project advances

A pair of New York developers are moving forward with plans for a 17-story, 425-unit multifamily project in West Palm Beach.

Hyperion Group and partner Winter Properties plan to build the tower at 350 South Australia Avenue. Last week, the West Palm Beach Downtown Action Committee approved design changes and setback variances for the project, with conditions that the developers work with city staffers on some design elements and a proposed public space at the development.

The developers expect to break ground in July, according to a spokeswoman. The company still needs to go through the permitting process.

The development will include 278,000 square feet of residential space, with studios and units up to three bedrooms, she said. It will feature a 20,000-square-foot pool deck and 7,000 square feet of retail.

The West Palm Beach project is the first of a series of developments the partners are planning. Hyperion is led by Rob Vecsler.

Other proposed multifamily projects in Palm Beach County include a mixed-use development with about 600 residential units on the site of Office Depot’s former Delray Beach headquarters, and a 348-unit project between Lake Worth Beach and Wellington.