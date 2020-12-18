Open Menu

Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M

Sellers built the home in 2013

Miami /
Dec.December 18, 2020 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2333 Acorn Palm Road (Royal Palm Properties)

2333 Acorn Palm Road (Royal Palm Properties)

A former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald paid $5.6 million for a home in the Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

Philip A. Marber bought the house at 2333 Acorn Palm Road from David O. Meehan and his wife, Holly, according to records.

David Meehan is executive vice president of partnership development at the GEO Group in Boca Raton. The publicly traded real estate investment trust invests in private prisons and mental health facilities in the U.S. as well as other international locations. Meehan has worked at the GEO Group since 2005, according to its website.

Marber was formerly CEO and president of equity capital markets at New York-based financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. He retired in 2009.

The Meehans bought the home in 2010 for $1.45 million. Property records show they tore down the existing home in 2011 and began to construct a new single-family home in 2012, finishing in 2013.

The house was listed in 2018 for $7.5 million, and most recently was asking $6.25 million in March after a handful of price chops. David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Properties brokered the deal.

The 7,076-square-foot house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. According to the listing, the non-waterfront home also includes a guest house, four-car garage, pool and basketball court.

Among other recent deals in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, the managing director of a private equity firm bought a spec mansion for $12.8 million, a pharmaceutical executive bought a spec home for $6 million and a financier couple spent $12 million on a spec mansion in the neighborhood.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonRoyal Palm Yacht & Country Club

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Thomas Desernia, Jordana DePaula and 610 Phillips Drive, Boca Raton (Redfin, SAMA labs)

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home
    Renderings of the project (Group P6)

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project
    Boris Jordan & 1175 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton (Getty, Florema)

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M
    Photo courtesy of David Iglesias

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan
    Craig A. Bondy & 327 East Alexander Palm Road (Royal Palm)

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M
    Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course with GL Homes' Misha Ezratti, head of GL Homes and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer (Google Maps, Lila Photo via GL Homes, Twitter)

    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021

    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
    Raymond Silcock and 1220 Thatch Palm Drive, Boca Raton (Perrigo, Royal Palm)

    Pharmaceutical CFO buys Boca Raton spec home for $6M

    Pharmaceutical CFO buys Boca Raton spec home for $6M
    Lexington Realty Trust's Wilson Eglin and 5600 Broken Sound Boulevard, Boca Raton (Google Maps)

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.