Condo sales and closed dollar volume rose last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 174 condos sold for $100.8 million last week, down from the 137 condos that sold the previous week for $90 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $579,000 or $349 per foot last week, down from the average of $657,000 or $324 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 6895 at Palazzo Della Luna in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $16 million after eight days on the Multiple Listing Service. Dora Puig represented both parties in the deal.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit N-811 at The Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club. It sold for $6 million, or $3,415 per square foot, after 125 days on the market. Ximena Penuela represented the seller and Rochelle LeCavalier represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna 6895 | 8 days on market | $16M | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive

Bellanare 903 | 72 days on market | $1.4M | $434 psf | Listing agent: Lisa Yanowitz | Buyer’s agent: Richard Goihman

Most days on market

Le Nautique at Haulover 1001 | 950 days on market | $1.85M | $578 psf | Listing agent: Andrew Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Stefano Santoro

Fewest days on market

Grand Bay Residences Condo 909 | 1 day on market | $2.9M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Carmen B Llano White | Buyer’s agent: Josefina Fiorito