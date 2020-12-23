Open Menu

Bankruptcy judge paves way for Metronomic property auction

Metronomic filed for bankruptcy protection in September

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2020 02:31 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fuse Group CEO Eyal Peretz and Metronomic's Ricky Trinidad with 3364 Oak Avenue (Photo via Google Maps; Fuse; Metronomic)

Fuse Group CEO Eyal Peretz and Metronomic’s Ricky Trinidad with 3364 Oak Avenue (Photo via Google Maps; Fuse; Metronomic)

A U.S. bankruptcy judge this week approved Metronomic Holdings’ settlement with a creditor, clearing the way for the developer to auction 17 properties in Miami-Dade County and two near Chicago.

The creditor, Fuse Funding, had provided about $18 million in mortgages for the properties, according to court documents. Judge Laurel Isicoff approved the settlement, which calls for the properties to sell by March 15, 2021.

The settlement doesn’t address Metronomic’s properties with loans from other lenders. Fuse Funding is affiliated with Fort Lauderdale-based Fuse Group, a bridge financing and private lending company led by Eyal Peretz.

The Fuse-financed properties include 10 vacant lots and nine properties with vertical construction of multifamily units, according to court documents.

The projects and properties in the Miami area are:

  • Trinity Homes-4 – 3364 Oak Avenue, Miami
  • MetroPlace – 1349 Northwest 1st Street, Miami
  • CocoGrove – 2961-2967 Bird Avenue, Miami
  • Villas Beny More Tres – 521 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami
  • Villas Beny More Dos – 1780 Southwest 5th Street, Miami
  • Plaza Celia – 2640 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami
  • Villas Beny More Cuatro – 1251-1259 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami
  • Maximo Gomez – 1 – 216-240 Southwest 7th Avenue, Miami
  • La Elaina – 857 Southwest 14th Avenue, Miami
  • MetroPark – 1651 Northwest 3rd Street, Miami
  • TriniSuites Tres – 2534 Southwest Sixth Street, Miami
  • Metronomic Place – 3280 Grand Avenue, Miami
  • TriniSuites Calle Ocho – 2500 Southwest 8th Street, Miami
  • Commodore Place – 3100 Commodore Plaza, Miami
  • TiriniSuites Dos – 650-652 Beacom Boulevard, Miami
  • SieteOcho – 640 Southwest 8th Avenue, Miami

The two Crystal Lake, Illinois, properties are Hermosa Gardens, at 4202 Three Oaks Road, and Crystal Terrace, at 402 Federal Drive.

Metronomic is based in Coral Gables and headed by Ricky Trinidad. Kelly Beam owns the company.

The development firm filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Florida in September with more than $87 million in debt.

Last year, Metronomic opened an office in North Bay Village to work on at least three developments in the area.

Metronomic had big plans for a project in the West Grove, and closed on land for the first phase of the $74 million development in June 2019. Grand Plaza, as it was called, was planned to have 12 new buildings with nearly 300,000 square feet of mixed-use development.

The company also had several developments planned in Little Havana, including a series of two-story residential projects called La Elaina, and a five-story office building called SieteOcho at 640 Southwest Eighth Avenue.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcycoconut groveMetronomic

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3608 Stewart Ave, Miami (Redfin)

    Entity tied to private equity firm buys Coconut Grove spec home for $5M

    Entity tied to private equity firm buys Coconut Grove spec home for $5M
    CMX emerges from bankruptcy after filing in April (Getty, Wheeling Town Center)

    Encore: CMX Cinemas parent emerges from bankruptcy

    Encore: CMX Cinemas parent emerges from bankruptcy
    3187 Royal Road, Coconut Grove (Realtor)

    Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock

    Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock
    Josh Zegen of Madison Realty Capital and 777 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood (Google Maps)

    Madison Realty closes on Costa Hollywood Beach condos for $43M

    Madison Realty closes on Costa Hollywood Beach condos for $43M
    Matthew B. Gorson and One Park Grove (Google Maps)

    Greenberg Traurig chairman pays $7M for One Park Grove condo

    Greenberg Traurig chairman pays $7M for One Park Grove condo
    Kelly Beam, Ricky Trinidad , and 3265 Bird Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

    Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy

    Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy
    Founder and CEO of IT'SUGAR Jeff Rubin, and BBX CEO Alan Levan (Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

    It’Sugar files for bankruptcy protection after sales sour

    It’Sugar files for bankruptcy protection after sales sour
    A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

    Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

    Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.