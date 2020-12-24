Open Menu

Multifamily developer buys former Boca Raton golf course

North American Development Group could build total of 250 homes on 125 acres

Miami /
Dec.December 24, 2020 03:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
North American Development Group CEO John Preston and the Via Mizner Golf & Country Club at 6200 Boca Del Mar Dr (NADG; Google Maps)

North American Development Group CEO John Preston and the Via Mizner Golf & Country Club at 6200 Boca Del Mar Dr (NADG; Google Maps)

A multifamily developer acquired more than 125 acres on a former Boca Raton golf course, with plans that could include the construction of 115 single-family homes and 137 townhomes.

North American Development Group paid $33 million for the land at 6541 Canary Palm Drive and 22725 Camino Del Mar, according to records. The property was part of Mizner Trail Golf Club, which opened in the 1970s and closed in 2005, according to media reports.

NADG, which also develops retail properties, is led by John W.S. Preston.

The sellers were companies affiliated with the Comparato family, who are behind development firm Compson, and Philip Bliss, who is affiliated with the Bliss Monogramming business in Boca Raton. The sellers bought the course in 1998 for $8 million, according to records.

The deal includes stipulations that would require NADG pay more than $7 million over the sale price.

That would break down to $36,760 for each single-family home NADG builds and another $23,770 for each townhome it builds, according to records.

In 2014, Compson sought approval for a 288-residence community there. Neighbors at the time fought the project because of concerns over view obstruction and traffic and the plan was scrapped.

Shuttered golf courses have proven popular for redevelopment sites in land constrained South Florida.

Locally, GL Homes wants to buy a golf course owned by the city of Boca Raton to build more than 500 homes. In Tamarac, 13th Floor Homes plans to develop a housing community on former golf courses there. And Lennar Corp. spent $27.6 million for a development site on a former golf course in Delray Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonGolf Courses and ClubsSouth Florida Multifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    President Donald Trump and James Batmasian (Getty, White House)

    Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon

    Boca Raton real estate honcho James Batmasian gets presidential pardon
    Carl E. Klepper Jr and 1739 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton (Royal Palm Properties)

    Spec mansion in Boca Raton sells for $8M

    Spec mansion in Boca Raton sells for $8M
    2333 Acorn Palm Road (Royal Palm Properties)

    Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M

    Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO buys Boca Raton home for $6M
    Thomas Desernia, Jordana DePaula and 610 Phillips Drive, Boca Raton (Redfin, SAMA labs)

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home

    Reeling it in: Fishing apparel founder drops $5M on waterfront Boca Raton home
    Renderings of the project (Group P6)

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project

    Group P6 lands $69M construction loan for Boca Raton project
    Boris Jordan & 1175 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton (Getty, Florema)

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M

    Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M
    Photo courtesy of David Iglesias

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan
    Craig A. Bondy & 327 East Alexander Palm Road (Royal Palm)

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.