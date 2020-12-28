A real estate developer sold a lakefront home in the Hammock Lakes neighborhood of Coral Gables for $6.8 million.

Jose R. Boschetti and his wife, Silvia, sold the house at 8860 Hammock Lake Court in Coral Gables to Blake R. and Monica L. Grossman, according to records.

Jose Boschetti is the managing member of BF Group, a real estate development firm based in Coral Gables. Silvia is the co-owner and realtor at Boschetti Realty Group.

Records show the Boschettis bought the house for $3.8 million in 2004. It was built in 1997.

The home was first listed in 2018 with an asking price of $7.5 million. After minimal price chops, the listing price increased in May to $7.6 million. According to property records, the owners made a few improvements to the home, including re-roofing and putting in a new driveway.

Silvia represented herself and her husband, and Veronica Lopez of First Step Realty Group represented the Grossman family.

The 7,478-square-foot house features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. It also has a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house.

According to the listing, the property also has a remodeled kitchen, a gym, a pond as well as a pool that looks onto the lake.

In November 2019, BF Group bought a development site in Coral Gables for $4.17 million.

Recently in Coral Gables, SBE founder Sam Nazarian bought a waterfront mansion for $14 million, and Miami attorney Alex Hanna bought a waterfront home for $8.5 million.