Attorney Alex Hanna buys Coral Gables home for nearly $9M

UBS financial adviser sold the waterfront property

Miami /
Dec.December 03, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Jose Cornide and Alex Hanna (LinkedIn, Alex Hanna Law, Google Maps)

Miami attorney Alex Hanna knew who to call to buy his new waterfront Coral Gables home.

Hanna and his wife, Lizet Hanna, paid $8.5 million for the three-story, four-bedroom house at 6939 Sunrise Drive, property records show. Jose Cornide, a managing director and wealth management adviser at UBS, sold the property.

Cornide is currently the managing director of the Edinroc Financial Group, a subsidiary of investment banking company UBS.

Hanna heads the South Florida-based Law Offices of Alex Hanna, known for handling traffic tickets, personal injury cases, DUIs, immigration and other types of law. His wife Lizet also works for the firm, which has locations in Miami and Hialeah.

Saddy Delgado with One Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the deal.

Property records show Cornide purchased the 4,736-square-foot home in 2015 for $6 million. It hit the market the following year for nearly $9 million, and was most recently asking $9.2 million.

The house, built in 1996, includes five bathrooms and one half-bath, an elevator, pool and dock with 100 feet of water frontage.

The sales of both waterfront and non-waterfront luxury homes in Coral Gables have increased in recent months. In November, a CEO couple bought a Gables Estates mansion on a dry lot for $13.6 million.  The previous month, former baseball player Yonder Alonso sold his non-waterfront home for $3 million.

Also in October, the estate of the late founder of Pasteur Medical sold his waterfront Tahiti Beach Island estate for $10.1 million.





