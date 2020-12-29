Bill Pulte buys waterfront teardown in Boca Raton for $6M

The grandson of the late founder of PulteGroup paid $6 million for a waterfront teardown in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

Records show William J. Pulte bought the house at 2020 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton from Colleen Schumann and Marilyn R. Fazioli, trustees of the William J. Hasey, Jr. Homestead Trust.

William “Bill” Pulte is the grandson of William Pulte, founder and namesake of Atlanta-based PulteGroup, the third-largest homebuilder in the U.S, according to its website.

The grandson was appointed to PulteGroup’s board of directors in 2016, but is most famously known for donating money on Twitter. He is the self-proclaimed “inventor of Twitter Philanthropy.”

William J. Hasey, Jr. Homestead Trust bought the property for $1.25 million in 1999, according to records. Since then, the deed has changed ownership to a trust in his name. Property records show the house was built in 1964.

Hasey is president of Boca Raton-based construction firm Bloomfield Construction, a custom homebuilder. He also is president of Royal Palm Brokerage, a real estate firm that handles sales in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

According to Realtor.com, the property was first listed in March of 2017 for $13.6 million. After many price changes, the most recent asking price was nearly $7 million in November. Hasey listed the property himself.

The existing house has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. But the home is being advertised as a teardown, according to the listing, which states that the seller has preliminary plans for a 9,300-square-foot home. The 0.34-acre property has 96 feet of water frontage.

In November, PulteGroup purchased 31 acres of land in Palm Beach County, with plans to build a housing community.

In September, Bill Pulte’s father, Mark, who owns his own homebuilding firm, bought an oceanfront lot in Delray Beach for $11 million.