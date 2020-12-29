<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales and closed dollar volume both fell dramatically last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 105 condos sold for $58.4 million last week, down from the 174 condos that sold the previous week for $100.8 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $556,000, down from the average of $579,000 a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $369 last week was up slightly from the $349 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 6856 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $7 million after 32 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Cynthia Nossel represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 601 at One Ocean, also in Miami Beach. It sold for $5 million, or $1,496 per square foot, after just one day on the market. Dora Puig represented both sides.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 20 to Dec 26.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna 6856 Fisher Island | 32 days on market | $7M | $1,839 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Cynthia Nossel

Least expensive

The Decoplage Condo | 190 days on market | $970K | $822 psf | Listing agent: Johnny Mansilla | Buyer’s agent: Joseph Back

Most days on market

St. Regis Bal Harbour 605N | 388 days on market | $1.8M | $1,126 psf | Listing agent: Irina Alvarez | Buyer’s agent: Jeffrey London

Fewest days on market

One Ocean 601 | 1 day on market | $5M | $1,496 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig