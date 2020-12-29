Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales, dollar volume fall during holiday week

Top 10 sales ranged from $978K to $7M

Miami /
Dec.December 29, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Condo sales and closed dollar volume both fell dramatically last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 105 condos sold for $58.4 million last week, down from the 174 condos that sold the previous week for $100.8 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $556,000, down from the average of $579,000 a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $369 last week was up slightly from the $349 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 6856 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $7 million after 32 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Cynthia Nossel represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 601 at One Ocean, also in Miami Beach. It sold for $5 million, or $1,496 per square foot, after just one day on the market. Dora Puig represented both sides.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 20 to Dec 26.

Most expensive
Palazzo Della Luna 6856 Fisher Island | 32 days on market | $7M | $1,839 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Cynthia Nossel

Least expensive
The Decoplage Condo | 190 days on market | $970K | $822 psf | Listing agent: Johnny Mansilla | Buyer’s agent: Joseph Back

Most days on market
St. Regis Bal Harbour 605N | 388 days on market | $1.8M | $1,126 psf | Listing agent: Irina Alvarez | Buyer’s agent: Jeffrey London

Fewest days on market
One Ocean 601 | 1 day on market | $5M | $1,496 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fisher Islandluxury real estatemiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nelson Gonzalez and 2515 Flamingo Drive (Felipe Ariano)

    Nelson Gonzalez sells his Miami Beach home for $6M

    Nelson Gonzalez sells his Miami Beach home for $6M
    Julian Cohen and the lot at 5840 North Bay Road (Jahmar Amani, Google Maps)

    Spec home developer Felix Cohen sells North Bay Road lot for $17M

    Spec home developer Felix Cohen sells North Bay Road lot for $17M
    Map and Palazzo Della Luna, Miami Beach (Google Maps)

    Condo sales, dollar volume rise last week in Miami-Dade

    Condo sales, dollar volume rise last week in Miami-Dade
    515 East Dilido Drive with Jonathan Cox (Douglas Elliman, Federated Cos.)

    Federated Cos. developer buys waterfront Venetian Islands home

    Federated Cos. developer buys waterfront Venetian Islands home
    2581 Lake Avenue, Miami Beach (Google Maps)

    Former Springleaf Financial head buys Sunset Islands home

    Former Springleaf Financial head buys Sunset Islands home
    The properties listed in South Beach, including Mango's South Beach location (CBRE, Mango's via Facebook)

    Mango’s owner lists South Beach assemblage

    Mango’s owner lists South Beach assemblage
    Andrew Lessman and 825 East Dilido Drive (Americor)

    Americor CEO buys Venetian Islands mansion from Andrew Lessman

    Americor CEO buys Venetian Islands mansion from Andrew Lessman
    Keith Rabois with 1429 North Venetian Way (Getty, Paul Stoppi for Bill & Bryan Team/Douglas Elliman)

    Tech investor Keith Rabois pays record $29M for Venetian Islands home

    Tech investor Keith Rabois pays record $29M for Venetian Islands home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.