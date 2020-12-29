Luxury broker Nelson Gonzalez sold his own waterfront home in Miami Beach to a tech investor for $6.2 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Janet Lustgarten bought the house at 2515 Flamingo Drive, Gonzalez said. She was chairman and co-founder of Palo Alto-based Kx Systems, a data analysis software developer and vendor.

Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented his family, while Isaac Lustgarten of Douglas Elliman represented Lustgarten, who is his aunt.

The 5,606-square-foot Art Deco style home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. It sits on a 20,373-square-foot lot and has 95 feet of waterfront on Indian Creek Waterway’s Lake Pancoast, according to the listing.

The house was built in 1946, designed by famed architect Robert E. Collins, who also designed the Helen Mar Apartments and the Cameo Theatre in Miami Beach and the Tower Theater in Little Havana.

Gonzalez first listed the house for $8.45 million in January 2019. The price was reduced to $7.5 million in May and $7 million in July, according to Redfin.

Gonzalez and his now-ex-wife Mariella paid $1.65 million for the house in 2004, records show. He said they completely gutted it and opened it up, spending nearly two years on the renovations.

The gated home has a 17-foot-high domed living room, a covered veranda, pool, dock with a boatlift, guest house and landscaping by designer Harry Nelson.

Flamingo Drive has undergone a transformation in recent years with new spec homes and renovated houses. Last December, real estate investor Moshe Popack paid $7.9 million for a waterfront mansion at 3675 Flamingo Drive. In May 2019, French architect and interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot sold a mid-century modern home he renovated at 2979 Flamingo Drive for $7.5 million. Oren Alexander’s father, spec home developer Shlomy Alexander, completed 3541 Flamingo Drive in 2017, which is held by trusts in the names of his children. Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser listed his family’s renovated house at 3681 Flamingo Drive for $8.95 million in August 2017, but took it off the market in 2018.

Gonzalez has sold $127 million in home sales this year and has $76 million in pending sales, according to a spokesperson. Among his closed sales were Marcelo Claure’s $11.1 million purchase of a waterfront teardown on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road and the CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corp.’s $8.2 million purchase of a waterfront Miami Beach teardown next door to his mansion.