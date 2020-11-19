The CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corp. paid $8.2 million for a waterfront Miami Beach teardown next door to his mansion.

Records show Patrick Markert bought the home at 6050 North Bay Road from 6050 North Bay Road LLLP, a Florida partnership that links to luxury homebuilder Bart Reines.

AmeriSave Mortgage Corp., founded in 2002, is an online mortgage lender based in Atlanta.

Markert already lives next door at 6020 North Bay Road, which he bought in 2014 from actor Matt Damon for $15.4 million. It’s a 9,500-square-foot estate with multiple buildings, totaling nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, records show.

Bart Reines flipped the home at 6050 North Bay Road, after purchasing it for $6 million in July from Christopher Findlater.

Nelson Gonzalez with EWM Realty International represented both sides in the latest deal.

The 3,678-square-foot house is on almost half an acre of land along Biscayne Bay. The home, originally built in 1951, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two-car garage, a pool with a cabana and a dock with a boatlift.

In September, Reines bought a LaGorce Island home for $6.8 million. Last year, he built a Miami Beach home that sold for $16 million.

North Bay Road waterfront properties have sold for sky-high prices this year, including Shutterstock founder Jonathan Oringer’s record-breaking $42 million purchase of a waterfront mansion. Other sales on North Bay Road reached the double digits, including hospitality mogul David Grutman’s purchase of a home for $10.3 million and Keith Menin’s sale a waterfront home for $23.5 million.