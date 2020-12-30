A Brazilian startup investor paid $13.3 million for a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s Star Island.

MIP 28 Star Island LLC, a Florida company managed by Paulo Agnelo Malzoni Filho and Marco Antonio Charro, sold the property at 28 Star Island Drive to Qriar Island Corp.

Qriar is led by Luís Felipe Neiva Silveira, the founder and CEO of 2Futures Holding. 2Futures Holding invests in real estate development, financial credit companies and technology firms, according to LinkedIn.

The 40,000-square-foot lot last sold in May 2014 for $10.5 million. It hit the market months later for $19.5 million. After a number of price reductions, it was most recently asking $13.5 million in May of this year.

Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker represented the sellers, while Bento Queiroz of Compass represented the buyer.

Star Island is known for having star power, as it is home to Sean “Diddy” Combs, Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Phillip and Patricia Frost.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin has been buying up property on the island this year. This month, he bought a lot for $25 million, bringing his total spent on Star Island to about $95 million.