The president of the real estate construction firm Andale Group bought a waterfront home in Coral Gables for $5.3 million.

130 Solano LLC, managed by Dan Azel, bought the property at 130 Solano Prado from Mayra Ruiz, records show.

Azel is the president and project executive of Andale Group, a Miami-based design and construction firm. In October, Azel bought adjacent office buildings in Miami for $16.8 million.

Ruiz bought the house at the end of 2019 for $4.9 million, according to property records. The home was listed in May for $5.5 million. Diana Gutierrez with Mocca Realty represented the seller.

The 3,172-square-foot house sits on a 22,750-square-foot lot with 144 feet of Old Cutler Bay water frontage. Designed by architect Giorgio Balli, the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a 15,000-pound boat lift. It was built in 1969.

Recently in Coral Gables, developer Jose Boschetti sold a home in Coral Gables for $6.8 million, and SBE founder Sam Nazarian bought a waterfront mansion for $14 million.

https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/coral-gables/