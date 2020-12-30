Open Menu

Construction honcho buys waterfront Coral Gables home for $5M

Seller bought the house in December 2019

Miami /
Dec.December 30, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dan Azel & 130 Solano Prado, Coral Gables (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Dan Azel & 130 Solano Prado, Coral Gables (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

 

The president of the real estate construction firm Andale Group bought a waterfront home in Coral Gables for $5.3 million.

130 Solano LLC, managed by Dan Azel, bought the property at 130 Solano Prado from Mayra Ruiz, records show.

Azel is the president and project executive of Andale Group, a Miami-based design and construction firm. In October, Azel bought adjacent office buildings in Miami for $16.8 million.

Construction honcho pays $17M for Kendall office buildings

Ruiz bought the house at the end of 2019 for $4.9 million, according to property records. The home was listed in May for $5.5 million. Diana Gutierrez with Mocca Realty represented the seller.

The 3,172-square-foot house sits on a 22,750-square-foot lot with 144 feet of Old Cutler Bay water frontage. Designed by architect Giorgio Balli, the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a 15,000-pound boat lift. It was built in 1969.

Recently in Coral Gables, developer Jose Boschetti sold a home in Coral Gables for $6.8 million, and SBE founder Sam Nazarian bought a waterfront mansion for $14 million.
https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/coral-gables/

Developer Jose Boschetti sells his Coral Gables lakefront home for $7M

Sam Nazarian pays $14M for waterfront Coral Gables estate, plans to move from LA





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gables

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    8860 Hammock Lake Court (Boschetti Realty Group, LLC. via Redfin)

    Developer Jose Boschetti sells his Coral Gables lakefront home for $7M

    Developer Jose Boschetti sells his Coral Gables lakefront home for $7M
    Alta Developers’ Raimundo Onetto and a rendering of the project

    Alta pays $17M for Coral Gables site to build mixed-use multifamily project

    Alta pays $17M for Coral Gables site to build mixed-use multifamily project
    Sam Nazarian with 8815 Arvida Drive (Getty, REWS Miami - David Hernandez)

    Sam Nazarian pays $14M for waterfront Coral Gables estate, plans to move from LA

    Sam Nazarian pays $14M for waterfront Coral Gables estate, plans to move from LA
    Life Time Coral Gables rendering with Niven Patel (Life Time, Ghee Hospitality)

    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables

    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables
    Jose Cornide and Alex Hanna (LinkedIn, Alex Hanna Law, Google Maps)

    Attorney Alex Hanna buys Coral Gables home for nearly $9M

    Attorney Alex Hanna buys Coral Gables home for nearly $9M
    Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M
    8950 Arvida Drive with Andre Hakkak and Marissa Shipman (One Sotheby's, White Oak, The Balm)

    Financier and cosmetics CEO buy Gables Estates mansion for $14M

    Financier and cosmetics CEO buy Gables Estates mansion for $14M
    Javier Lopez and 2525 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables (Credit: Google Maps)

    South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic

    South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.