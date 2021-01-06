Open Menu

Oceanfront Golden Beach lot sells for $24M

Founder of London-based Spinnaker Capital Group bought the property for $11.5M in 2011

Miami /
Jan.January 06, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
135 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach (Google Maps)

The founder of a London-based hedge fund sold a large oceanfront lot in Golden Beach for $24 million.

Records show GBX Oceanfront Estates LLC sold three adjacent parcels of land at 135 Ocean Boulevard to 145 Ocean Boulevard LLC.

Marcos Lederman, the founder of Spinnaker Capital Group, manages GBX Oceanfront Estates. Lederman also owns a six-bedroom oceanfront condo at Four Seasons at the Surf Club, which he bought for $17.3 million two years ago.

145 Ocean Boulevard LLC links to Joao Carlos Ribeiro, a former board member of Brazilan financial company Cetip SA – Mercados Organizados.

Lederman purchased the three parcels in 2011 for a total of $11.5 million. According to Realtor.com, one of the lots was first listed by Thomas Dixon of Dixon Commercial Real Estate in 2014 with an asking price of $18 million. The listing suggests that all three parcels were on the market for $25 million.

According to the listing, the 1.5-acre beachfront property features about 225 feet of beach frontage.

Also in Golden Beach, Sammy Sosa’s oceanfront mansion went on the market for nearly $20 million in November, and the owner of a real estate investment firm bought a waterfront home for $5.3 million in October.





