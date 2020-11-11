Open Menu

Sammy Sosa’s former Golden Beach home hits the market for $20M

Retired right fielder owned the beachfront house from 2013 to 2016

Nov.November 11, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
667 Ocean Boulevard, Sammy Sosa (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images, and Levy PR)

The former Golden Beach home of longtime Chicago Cubs player Sammy Sosa hit the market for nearly $20 million.

The retired Major League Baseball right fielder owned the seven-bedroom, 7,159-square-foot house from 2013 to 2016. He paid $7.6 million for the property at 667 Ocean Boulevard, and sold it three years later for $9.2 million.

The current owner, a trust in the name of hair care executive Scott Scharg, paid $10.6 million for the oceanfront home in 2018. It’s listed for sale with The Atlas Team agents Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa and Lisa Valko of Compass.

The two-story house, with eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, spiral staircase and oceanfront pool, was built in 1998. It sits on a 24,900-square-foot lot with 75 feet of beach frontage.

Sosa is one of nine players in MLB history to reach 600 career home runs. The Dominican-American played for the Cubs between 1992 and 2004.

Golden Beach, a small oceanfront town north of Sunny Isles Beach, has been home to Tommy Hilfiger, photographer Bruce Weber, Tom Joyner and Yvonne Gibb, the widow of Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees. Last month, the waterfront house at 364 Golden Beach Drive sold for $5.3 million.

In August, the mansion of late real estate developer Sidney Levy at 577 Ocean Boulevard hit the market for nearly $24 million.





