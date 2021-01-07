Open Menu

Must be a gem: Luxury jewelry designer Judith Ripka sells Palm Beach home for $13M

Ripka and her husband built the house in 2013

Miami /
Jan.January 07, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Judith Ripka Berk and Ronald Berk with 273 Tangier Avenue, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

Luxury jewelry designer Judith Ripka sold her Palm Beach home for $12.7 million.

Judith Ripka Berk and her husband, Ronald J. Berk, sold their house at 273 Tangier Avenue to a trust in Gretchen S. Jordan’s name, according to records.

Jordan is married to John “Jay” Jordan II, the founder and chairman emeritus of The Jordan Company, a private equity firm. He founded the New York-based firm in 1982.

Ripka founded the jewelry brand in 1977 in New York. After she expanded her company to include 16 retail stores, Ripka sold the business to Xcel Brands in 2014. The New York-based brand management company also owns Isaac Mizrahi New York, C. Wonder and Halston, according to its website.

Ripka Berk and her husband, an attorney, bought the site’s previous 5,652-square-foot house in 2011 for $3.35 million. Property records show the couple tore down the existing home and constructed a new one in 2013.

The property was listed in 2019 with an asking price of $13.9 million, according to Realtor.com. The most recent listing price was $12.9 million in September. Christian Angle represented the Berks, and Adam McPherson and Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The two-story house has six bedrooms and four-and-half bathrooms. The home opens to a grand living room that has a straight shot to the pool outdoors. The property also includes a library, fireplace and two-car garage.

Last year, Palm Beach had some of the highest sales in South Florida. In December alone, a Palm Beach estate that belonged to the late Kathleen DuRoss Ford sold for more than $55 million, and Sylvester Stallone bought an estate for $35.4 million.





