Lennar Homes paid $7.7 million for about 31 acres of land south of Zoo Miami.

The Miami-based homebuilder bought the land at and around 13400 Eureka Drive in South Miami-Dade, according to records.

The seller is a company and trust associated with the Caple family. The late patriarch George Caple founded agricultural nursery Caple Farms and expanded it to over 100 acres of flowering plants, with a fleet of 50 trucks and more than 250 employees at the peak of the season, according to his 2007 obituary.

Documents filed with the county show Lennar wants to build homes on the land. A September presentation to the county shows plans for as many as 80 single-family homes on 15 acres of the newly purchased acres.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Americans from buying new homes, which has been a boon to homebuilders like Lennar. The company’s busy 2020 included the purchase of a former mobile home park in Homestead for $29 million, with plans to build a new housing community.