Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales and closed dollar volume take a dive at start of year

Top 10 sales ranged from $800K to $8M

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2021 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Condo sales and closed dollar volume took a dive in Miami-Dade County during the first week of the new year.

A total of 103 condos sold for $49.6 million last week, down from the 120 condos that sold the previous week for $116 million.

Units sold for an average price of roughly $480,000, less than half of the $966,000 average from a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $328 last week was down from the $417 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1505 at Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $8 million after 120 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Michael Duchon represented the seller, while Michael Martirena represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit S-709 at The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside. It sold for $7.55 million, or $2,914 per square feet, after 69 days on the market. Wendy Mendoza represented the seller, and Dustin Nero represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 3 to Jan 9.

Most expensive
Eighty Seven Park 1505 | 120 days on market | $8M | $2,312 psf | Listing agent: Michael Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Michael Martirena

Least expensive
Mimosa Condo 513 | 230 days on market | $800K | $353 psf | Listing agent: Abby Rubin | Buyer’s agent: Abby Rubin

Most days on market
Trump Towers I 3707 | 594 days on market | $1M | $489 psf | Listing agent: Marco Cunha | Buyer’s agent: Marco Cunha

Fewest days on market
Bel Aire Condominium 1602 | 39 days on market | $920K | $806 psf | Listing agent: Rose Reyes | Buyer’s agent: Rose Reyes





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    An exterior of 1835 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Douglas Elliman)

    Venezuelan oil tycoon sells Sunset Islands waterfront mansion for $17M

    Venezuelan oil tycoon sells Sunset Islands waterfront mansion for $17M
     Jeff Blau and One Ocean (Getty)

    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo

    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo
    Roger and Sloan Barnett and Palazzo Della Luna (Getty)

    Nutrition guru couple pays $17M for Fisher Island condo

    Nutrition guru couple pays $17M for Fisher Island condo
    Silvia Coltrane and 7300 Collins Avenue (Corcoran, Google Maps, Manolos)

    Silvia Coltrane sells Manolo building near Ocean Terrace project in North Beach

    Silvia Coltrane sells Manolo building near Ocean Terrace project in North Beach
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol, Fisher Island (Photos via Getty; The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M
    David Grutman with a rendering of the home (CMA Design Studio)

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion
    Tal and Oren Alexander with 2135 Lake Avenue (Getty)

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion
    4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.