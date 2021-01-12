<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales and closed dollar volume took a dive in Miami-Dade County during the first week of the new year.

A total of 103 condos sold for $49.6 million last week, down from the 120 condos that sold the previous week for $116 million.

Units sold for an average price of roughly $480,000, less than half of the $966,000 average from a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $328 last week was down from the $417 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1505 at Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $8 million after 120 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Michael Duchon represented the seller, while Michael Martirena represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit S-709 at The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside. It sold for $7.55 million, or $2,914 per square feet, after 69 days on the market. Wendy Mendoza represented the seller, and Dustin Nero represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 3 to Jan 9.

Most expensive

Eighty Seven Park 1505 | 120 days on market | $8M | $2,312 psf | Listing agent: Michael Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Michael Martirena

Least expensive

Mimosa Condo 513 | 230 days on market | $800K | $353 psf | Listing agent: Abby Rubin | Buyer’s agent: Abby Rubin

Most days on market

Trump Towers I 3707 | 594 days on market | $1M | $489 psf | Listing agent: Marco Cunha | Buyer’s agent: Marco Cunha

Fewest days on market

Bel Aire Condominium 1602 | 39 days on market | $920K | $806 psf | Listing agent: Rose Reyes | Buyer’s agent: Rose Reyes