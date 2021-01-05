Condo sales and closed dollar volume rebounded at the end of the year in Miami-Dade County, anchored by a $17.4 million sale.

A total of 120 condos sold for $116 million last week, up from the 105 condos that sold the previous week for $58.4 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $966,000, a big jump from the average $556,000 a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $417 last week was up from the $369 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 6885 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $17.4 million after 33 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Jill Hertzberg represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 6883, also at Palazzo Della Luna. It sold for $10.7 million, or $2,249 per square feet, after 404 days on the market. Dora Puig represented the seller, while Sildy Cervera represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 27 to Jan 2.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna 6885 | 33 days on market | $17.4M | $2,375 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Jill Hertzberg

Least expensive

Beacon Harbour Condo 101 | 161 days on market | $2.8M | $736 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste | Buyer’s agent: Robin Parker

Most days on market

Palazzo Della Luna 6883 | 404 days on market | $10.7M | $2,249 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Sildy Cervera

Fewest days on market

Ocean Club 1501 | 5 days on market | $3M | $1,073 psf | Listing agent: Maria Pia Sague | Buyer’s agent: Debora Caridad