Open Menu

Prologis pays $12M for Sweetwater office building

Seller bought the property in a $25M deal in 2007

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2021 05:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam, Amerant CEO Millar Wilson and 12496 Northwest 25th Street in Sweetwater (Google Maps; Prologis; Amerant)

Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam, Amerant CEO Millar Wilson and 12496 Northwest 25th Street in Sweetwater (Google Maps; Prologis; Amerant)

Real estate investment trust Prologis paid $12.4 million for a one-story office building near Sweetwater.

The San Francisco-based company bought the 102,000-square-foot building on about 8 acres at 12496 Northwest 25th Street, according to records.

The building is within the Beacon Lakes master-planned, 436-acre business park. An online listing for the building shows office space available for rent for $25 a square foot a year.

The seller is Amerant Bank, formerly called Mercantil CommerceBank. The building was constructed in 2007 and houses a bank branch. Amerant acquired the property as part of a $25 million multi-property deal that year, according to records.

Prologis also owns the industrial building at 12250 Northwest 25th Street, just north of the newly acquired one. Prologis bought that building in 2011 for $13 million.

Coral Gables-based Amerant is led by Millar Wilson. Prologis is led by Hamid Moghadam.

In November, Prologis picked up 223,000 square feet of Queens land in Maspeth for $51 million.

Last year, Amerant provided a construction loan as part of MMG Equity Partners’ $12.7 million deal for two shopping centers in southwest Miami-Dade County, and provided a $22 million loan for a Russell Galbut deal near the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami. In April, Amerant provided a $13.6 million mortgage for Cusano’s Bakery purchase of the Coconut Creek building the bakery occupies.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketsweetwater

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of the Dorsey with Alex Karakhanian, Jon Paul Perez and Tricera’s Scott Sherman and Ben Mandel (iStock)

    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood

    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    Elliott Management's Paul Singer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Citadel's Ken Griffin (Getty)

    Microsoft, Citadel and Elliott Management among firms expanding in South Florida

    Microsoft, Citadel and Elliott Management among firms expanding in South Florida
    6262 Sunset Drive in South Miami with USAA CEO Len O’Donnell and Ardent Companies CEO Matt Shulman (Photos via Google Maps; Ardent; USAA)

    Ardent buys South Miami medical office building for $37M

    Ardent buys South Miami medical office building for $37M
    Phillips Point office towers with Related's Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)

    Related Cos. to pay $282M for West Palm Beach office towers

    Related Cos. to pay $282M for West Palm Beach office towers
    Blackstone's Jon Gray and 2MiamiCentral (Getty)

    Blackstone inks lease at MiamiCentral in downtown Miami

    Blackstone inks lease at MiamiCentral in downtown Miami
    From left: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen; Pharrell Williams; Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Getty, iStock)

    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
    ICM CEO Bruce Timm and HS Capital Fund CEO Harry Spitzer with 1901 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M
    v

    Investors buy Weston office building for $9M

    Investors buy Weston office building for $9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.