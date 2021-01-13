An Atlanta-based real estate investment firm paid $91.7 million for a 336-unit Hollywood apartment complex.

Cortland Partners bought the 377,000-square-foot complex, called “Parc Station,” at 1900 to 2300 North 29th Avenue, according to records. The deal equates to about $273,000 a unit.

The seller is a company tied to New York-based JPMorgan’s asset management arm and a holding company called LP 1A REIT Unlevered Holding LLC. In 2017, a separate company managed by JP Morgan bought the building for $90.3 million.

Developers Ram Realty Services and the Pinnacle Housing Group opened Parc Station in 2016.

At that time, monthly rents at the complex started at $1,550. An online listing shows monthly rents now range from $1,626 for a one-bedroom unit to $2,263 for three-bedroom units.

Cortland, led by Steven DeFrancis, has made other investments in South Florida’s multifamily market recently. In July, it paid $73.9 million for the Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach.

Recent activity from JPMorgan’s asset management arm include the launch of a $700 million fund focused on developing single-family and multifamily rental properties in Sunbelt cities, and landing a $400 million refinancing on its office tower at 605 Third Avenue in New York.