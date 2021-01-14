Open Menu

Cavache taps Douglas Elliman to sell remaining units at 30 Thirty North Ocean in Fort Lauderdale Beach

24-unit condo building is 70% sold, with seven units remaining

Miami /
Jan.January 14, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
An aerial shot of the condos at 2020 North Ocean BLVD. (30-thirty)

An aerial shot of the condos at 3030 North Ocean Blvd. (30-thirty)

 

Cavache Properties has tapped Douglas Elliman to help sell the remaining units at the boutique condo project 30 Thirty North Ocean in Fort Lauderdale Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

Elliman will be joining Cavache’s existing team to market and sell the units. The 24-unit building is 70 percent sold, with seven condos left, according to a spokesperson.

Cavache Properties completed the project at 3030 North Ocean Boulevard in September, and plans to have a grand opening on Jan. 16th and 17th. In June, when closings first began, Cavache managing partner Adam Adache said 15 of the units had been presold.

Among the early buyers was San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa — a St. Thomas Aquinas High School grad — who paid $1.2 million for a unit.

30 Thirty North Ocean has two five-story buildings with two-story, three-bedroom and three-bathroom units sized from 2,095 square feet to 2,375 square feet. Prices begin at $1.2 million and range from $593 per square foot to $770 per square foot.

The development features amenities like terraces with whirlpool spas, private elevators and a membership at The Club at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, according to a press release.

Cavache began construction in 2018, financed with a $17 million loan.

Cavache Properties is also building a 10-story, 282-unit rental project in Pompano Beach’s Old Town District, which was approved to receive a $7.8 million tax financing incentive in 2019.





