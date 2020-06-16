Open Menu

30 Thirty North Ocean in Fort Lauderdale gets TCO

24-unit project is 63% presold

TRD MIAMI
Jun.June 16, 2020 05:30 PM
By Ina Cordle
30 Thirty North Ocean

Adam Adache and renderings of 30 Thirty North Ocean

30 Thirty North Ocean, a boutique condominium development in Fort Lauderdale, received its temporary certificate of occupancy, The Real Deal has learned.

Closings at the 24-unit project at 3030 North Ocean Boulevard will begin within two weeks, said Adam Adache, managing partner of Cavache Properties, the developer. Fifteen of the units, or about 63 percent, have been presold. Adache Real Estate is handling sales.

The development includes two five-story buildings with two-story units, each with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, sized from 2,095 square feet to 2,375 square feet. Prices range from $1.27 million, or $593 per square foot, to $1.725 million for corner penthouses, or $770 per square foot, Adache said. The units all have private elevators.

Among the buyers is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who is paying $1.24 million for a unit.

Since restrictions on showings were recently lifted, agents have shown a model unit designed by Steven G at least 15 times, and are conducting FaceTime tours for out-of-towners, Adache said. Buyers so far are mostly from South Florida, with some from the Northeast, as well as buyers from the United Kingdom and Colombia.

The Fort Lauderdale Beach project is in a residential neighborhood two blocks from the ocean, with ocean views.

Amenities include a pool, whirlpool spa sauna, clubhouse with fitness center, owners’ kitchen and bar, gazebo barbecue area and sundeck. Residents will also have membership to The Club at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

Cavache began construction more than two years ago, financed with a $17 million loan. The project topped off in October 2018. Construction has continued throughout the pandemic, though somewhat delayed, Adache said.

“Our project wasn’t affected as much as other projects because we were at the end,” he said. “Other projects were affected by material shutdowns, and we already had all our materials.”

Other Cavache projects underway in South Florida include Old Town Square in Pompano Beach, a 10-story, 282-unit rental project planned as a public-private partnership. Adache said he hopes to start construction in the next few months. The developer also plans to begin construction soon on Sekai Residences, a 12-unit gated townhome community in Lighthouse Point, with prices starting at $875,000.

Fort Lauderdale

