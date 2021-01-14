Open Menu

Holman sells former Fort Lauderdale BMW dealership for $6M

Buyer plans to relocate boat and water sports store to the site

Miami /
Jan.January 14, 2021 08:45 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nautical Ventures Marine CEO Roger Moore and Holman Automotive CEO Brian Bates with 1400 South Federal Highway (Google Maps)

Nautical Ventures Marine CEO Roger Moore and Holman Automotive CEO Brian Bates with 1400 South Federal Highway (Google Maps)

A boat and water sports products store paid $5.5 million for a former Fort Lauderdale car dealership.

Nautical Ventures Marine bought the 12,000-square-foot, two-story building at 1400 South Federal Highway, according to records. The building, formerly Lauderdale BMW, was constructed in 1990.

The seller is Holman Automotive, which has 40 dealership franchises representing 20 brands from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest. Holman is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and led by Brian Bates.

Stephen Hyatt of Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International represented the seller, according to a press release. Keith R. Graves of Berger Commercial Realty represented the buyer.

An online listing shows an asking price of $6.5 million for the building.

Nautical Ventures offers boats, kayaks and other water sport products. It is led by Roger Moore. The company plans to relocate a marine store from Dania Beach. The Fort Lauderdale building will include a boat dealership and showroom.

South Florida car dealerships have proven enticing for real estate investors. Last year, Pebb Enterprises sold a 23,000-square-foot Tesla dealership in West Palm Beach for $12.87 million. In September, the family office of two Maryland billionaires paid $90.5 million for car dealerships in Margate, Tamarac and West Palm Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    car dealershipsFort Lauderdaleretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of the Dorsey with Alex Karakhanian, Jon Paul Perez and Tricera’s Scott Sherman and Ben Mandel (iStock)

    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood

    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    David Cassidy and 1600 South Ocean Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Getty)

    David Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderdale home sells

    David Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderdale home sells
    12301 West Sunrise Boulevard with Raanan Katz, Bob Barth, Zach Zalben and Stanley Black (Google Maps, Linkedin, Getty)

    Miami Heat minority owner continues Best Buy shopping spree with $12M Plantation deal

    Miami Heat minority owner continues Best Buy shopping spree with $12M Plantation deal
    From top: Ruben Lujo from Broward Meat, SunCap's Scott Auker and Ross Realty's Barry Ross with Penn Dutch Plaza shopping center in Margate (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Part of Margate shopping center formerly anchored by Penn Dutch sells for $12M

    Part of Margate shopping center formerly anchored by Penn Dutch sells for $12M
    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek and 8300 Park Boulevard, Miami (Costco, Google Maps, iStock)

    Costco sells site near Doral to Trammell Crow for $19M

    Costco sells site near Doral to Trammell Crow for $19M
    ICM CEO Bruce Timm and HS Capital Fund CEO Harry Spitzer with 1901 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M
    (Google Maps)

    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases in 2020

    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases in 2020
    (Getty)

    Here are South Florida’s largest retail sales of 2020

    Here are South Florida’s largest retail sales of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.