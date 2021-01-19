Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales and closed dollar volume jump after slow start to year

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.6M to $15M

Miami /
Jan.January 19, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume picked up in Miami-Dade after a slow start to the new year.

A total of 139 condos sold for $97.1 million last week, up from the 103 condos that sold the previous week for $49.6 million.

Units sold for an average price of nearly $700,000, up from $480,000 a week earlier. The average price per square foot of $382 was up slightly from $328 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for a penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. The unit sold for $15 million after 50 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Jennifer Markovich represented the seller, while Lucas Lechuga represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit N-615 at The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside. It sold for $8.6 million, or $2,843 per square foot, after 23 days on the market. Ximena Penuela represented the seller, and Miltiadis Kastanis represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 10 to Jan 16.

Most expensive
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach PH12 | 50 days on market | $15M | $2,369 psf | Listing agent: Jennifer Markovich | Buyer’s agent: Lucas Lechuga

Least expensive
Atlantic 1 #701 | 188 days on market | $1.55M | $372 psf | Listing agent: Silvana Jimenez | Buyer’s agent: Moshe Biton

Most days on market
Oceana Key Biscayne 1206N | 426 days on market | $3.6M | $1,584 psf | Listing agent: Camila Polatti Cordeiro Schuback | Buyer’s agent: Arianne Sabatini

Fewest days on market
One Thousand Museum 4701 | 1 day on market | $6.3M | $1,301 psf | Listing agent: Anna Sherrill | Buyer’s agent: Reid Heidenry





