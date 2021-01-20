Another out-of-state broker team is entering the South Florida market.

Compass’ The Assouline Team, led by Ruthie and Ethan Assouline, expanded from New York City to Miami. The husband and wife team will split their time between the Big Apple and Miami Beach, they said. They came down to South Florida in March and decided to stay as their clients kept calling them for sales and rentals in the Miami area. http://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/miami-beach

Ruthie Assouline has roots in the area. She grew up between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour. Ruthie and Ethan will work out of the Compass Miami Beach office. Between both offices, the team has five agents. They closed $130 million in sales volume in 2020, according to a spokesperson.

Recent deals include the sale of one of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s West Village townhouses.

A growing number of agents are getting licensed in Florida or expanding to the Sunshine State part-time. Los Angeles broker Carl Gambino, who is licensed with Compass in California, and Adam Modlin’s The Modlin Group in New York, joined Compass in Florida.

The Assoulines said they had been planning their Miami expansion for the last three years or so, but pulled the trigger due to the pandemic. Still, they believe both New York and Miami will do well.

“I don’t think there’s a mass exodus from New York,” Ruthie Assouline said. “We’re busier in New York now than we were in 2019.”