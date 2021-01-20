Open Menu

Media titans buy Sunset Islands home for $5M

Seller rented out the home for $25K a month in 2020

Miami /
Jan.January 20, 2021
By Jordan Pandy
Richard Bressler and Lisa Gersh with 1425 West 25th Street, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

Media giants Richard Bressler and Lisa Gersh spent $5.1 million on a Sunset Islands II home.

Records show Bressler and Gersh bought the home at 1425 West 25th Street in Miami Beach from Robb Michael LaKritz.

Bressler is president, COO and CFO of iHeartMedia, a San Antonio, Texas-based broadcast, podcast and streaming radio platform. He was named president in 2013. Gersh is the co-founder and former president and COO of New York-based Oxygen Media. She previously held CEO positions at goop and Alexander Wang. Gersh is currently a board member of Establishment Labs, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings and Hasbro, according to her LinkedIn profile.

LaKritz is a real estate investor and the founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based LaKritz Holdings. He formerly served as an advisor to the United States Deputy Treasury Secretary for three years under George W. Bush.

LaKritz bought the home in 2015 for $3.6 million, according to records.

The house was first listed for $4.5 million in 2018. Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing.

According to Compass.com, the 4,902-square-foot house was rented for $25,000 a month in April 2020.

Built in 1985, the non-waterfront, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house has a pool.

Recently on Sunset Islands, a Venezuelan oil tycoon sold his waterfront mansion for $17.4 million, and the waterfront mansion once owned by Elizabeth Taylor sold for nearly $20 million.

On Sunset Island IV, Douglas Elliman brokers Oren and Tal Alexander paid $10 million for a waterfront teardown with plans to build a new home.





