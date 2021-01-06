Top Douglas Elliman brokers Oren and Tal Alexander paid $10 million for a waterfront teardown in Miami Beach where they plan to build a new home.

The Alexander brothers closed on 2135 Lake Avenue last week in an all cash deal, Oren Alexander said. Property records show Alan P. Rosefielde sold the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Sunset Island IV. Oren Alexander represented the seller and himself, according to Realtor.com.

The more than half-acre Sunset Islands property features nearly 150 feet of water frontage. A mansion of up to 11,500 square feet can be built on the lot.

The brothers hired Cesar Molina to design the new home. Their father, Shlomy Alexander, will build it. Oren Alexander said he and his brothers will sell their mansion at 3541 Flamingo Drive when the new house is nearly completed.

Nearby, hospitality mogul David Grutman recently sold his waterfront Sunset Island IV home for $8.3 million, and the new owner relisted it for $10.2 million. Grutman won approval on Tuesday to build a new mansion on Alejandro Sanz’s former property on North Bay Road that he bought in November.

The waterfront single-family home market in Miami Beach has been on fire during the pandemic, with buyers and renters fleeing high-tax states in favor of South Florida. There has also been a wave of celebrity buyers, including Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen picking up properties in Miami Beach and nearby Indian Creek Village.

Last month, developer Zachary Vella paid $15.2 million for two adjacent waterfront Venetian Islands lots where he plans to build a home for his family.