Open Menu

Addiction treatment center operator pays $12M for Delray Beach apartments

Seller bought apartments in 2004 for $3M

Miami /
Jan.January 21, 2021 10:30 AM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President and CEO at Caron Treatment Centers Doug Tieman with the units. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Doug Tieman)

President and CEO at Caron Treatment Centers Doug Tieman with the units. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Doug Tieman)

 

The nonprofit operator of addiction treatment centers paid $12 million for a 46-unit apartment complex near the Delray Beach Golf Club.

Caron Treatment Centers, based in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, bought the “Fairway on the Greens” apartments at 2045 Lowson Boulevard, according to records. The price equates to about $261,000 a unit.

The nonprofit is led by Doug Tieman. It has treatment centers and facilities in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Caron has operated a residential addiction treatment program at the apartments since at least 2007, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Last year, Palm Beach County approved bonds of no more than $52.8 million for Caron to buy and renovate Fairway on the Greens, as well as construct a medical detox facility at 4675 West Linton Boulevard, according to records.

The seller of the apartments is a company tied to Allan V. Rose of Yonkers, New York-based AVR Realty Company.

The low-rise apartments on more than 3 acres were built in 1962, according to records. Rose bought the apartments in 2004 for $3 million.

Addiction treatment centers and nursing homes have expanded in South Florida amid the pandemic. In the summer, an entity tied to a drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider bought an empty office building in Pompano Beach for $5.9 million.

In October, a healthcare magnate continued his South Florida nursing home buying spree, paying $24 million for a 245-bed facility in North Miami. It marked his sixth nursing home purchase in two years, totaling more than $100 million in deals.

In July, Cortland Partners paid $73.9 million for the Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    delray beachmultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Celebration Pointe and Andrew Farkas (Garco)
    Island Capital affiliate pays $64M for Margate apartments
    Island Capital affiliate pays $64M for Margate apartments
    Renderings of Wave 70 and Wave 90
    Dania Beach approves 760-unit apartment complex next to Dania Pointe
    Dania Beach approves 760-unit apartment complex next to Dania Pointe
    AHS Residential CEO Ernesto Lopes and AEW Global CEO Jeff Furber with 13700 Southwest 256th Street (Google Maps)
    Alphabet soup: AEW pays AHS $57M for Homestead apartments
    Alphabet soup: AEW pays AHS $57M for Homestead apartments
    Cortland Partners CEO Steven DeFrancis and 1900 to 2300 North 29th Avenue, Hollywood (Google Maps)
    Cortland pays $92M for Hollywood apartment complex
    Cortland pays $92M for Hollywood apartment complex
    Investcorp co- CEOs Hazem Ben-Gacem and Rishi Kapoor, Ventures CEO Tom Scott and 135 Northwest 20th Street in Boca Raton (Investcorp; Ventures; Google Maps)
    CA Ventures buys Boca Raton apartment complex for $80M
    CA Ventures buys Boca Raton apartment complex for $80M
    Laurent Morali and Charles Kushner (iStock)
    Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects
    Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects
    Rendering of The Linton and Craig Menin
    Menin Development wins initial approval for redevelopment of Delray Beach shopping center
    Menin Development wins initial approval for redevelopment of Delray Beach shopping center
    Midtown Five with (from top) Magellan CEO David Carlins, Sterling Equities' Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz 
    Magellan sells Midtown Miami apartments for $154M
    Magellan sells Midtown Miami apartments for $154M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.